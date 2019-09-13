When a product is already at the top end of quality and luxury, there are only so many ways it can progress and reach new heights. One of those ways is experimenting with new materials that elevate the experience from both visual and tactile standpoints. After unveiling the $185,000 Endless Highways model earlier in 2019, Bowlus Road Chief has unveiled a maritime-inspired model called the Wave Bespoke Edition.

From the exterior view, the 26-foot Wave travel trailer is mostly unchanged. It still has a polished metal shell that's made out of 2024 aircraft-grade aluminum. Its aerodynamic shape with a teardrop rear remains the same, and it still uses an independent torsion suspension for unbothered travel and adventuring. The main difference is the wheels are painted black. Step inside, however, and buyers are greeted with an environment that takes influence from racing yachts and uses designs that mimic sea-ready vessels.

CEO Geneva Long and her team chose a matte organic vegan material for the seating fabric that is intended to mimic the soft feeling of suede. It comes in Marina Del Rey Blue, which is inspired by the Cali coast where Bowlus is based, and has Main Sail White contrast piping. The unique blue has also been applied in the bedroom on the headboards, which are a new design feature of the Wave. The linen bedding integrates into the theme with Osyter and Bastion Blue coloring.

In the main cabin, specialty woods and metals add to the story. The ceiling spine that runs from the door to the rear is done up in aluminum and has Marina Del Rey Blue piping. Bowlus crafted the Wave's tables out of walnut and also replaced the birch wood flooring with "yacht-quality" walnut and holly hardwood. Extra features include tablet mounts in the bedroom and living room, meteorological instruments added to one of the walls, a mounted Bowlus-branded journal (ship's log, perhaps?), matching table linens, and special badging.

Like the base Endless Highways model, the Wave's electrical setup is designed for off-grid living and includes a 4 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery pack, a 2,000 W inverter, an 80 A/hr fast charger, and an optional solar panel. The entire electrical system can be monitored with Bluetooth connectivity for easy information.

Bowlus says the Wave will be built in extremely limited quantities and starts at $225,000.