We’re less than a day removed from the official reveal of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray, but there’s already a report out from Autocar claiming that electrified versions of the mid-engine sports car are on the way. The report cites a couple of different sources for the news.

When queried if an electrified Corvette could feature mild-hybrid technology or use a small electric motor, a Corvette project member told Autocar that “you would not look stupid if you said that.”

GM President Mark Reuss had this to add: “The company is committed to a strategy of 0-0-0: zero emissions, zero crashes, zero congestion. All of the technology rolling into this vehicle is meant to support that. This platform can carry a lot of different things into the future for General Motors. We’ll see. Stay tuned."

GM gave us some details about what it called the “digital vehicle platform” in the reveal last night. It features a whole new electrical architecture, which could be designed to support electrified versions of the Corvette. How far GM goes with its electrification plan is yet to be known. Maybe they’ll do the Acura NSX route and produce a normal hybrid vehicle, or perhaps they could go as far as a plug-in hybrid. The easiest thing to do would probably be a mild hybrid, though, offering modest performance gains. Regardless of the configuration, we’re geeked to see what GM can come up with for an electrified Corvette.

Making the Corvette greener could also mean all-wheel drive, because Chevy would likely have an electric motor or two powering the front wheels. Perhaps that’s too far for Corvette traditionalists, but we say bring it on. The base Corvette revealed last night is an epic 495-horsepower pushrod V8 supercar with a sports car price. Do we need something quicker than the sub-3-second 0-60 mph promised? Maybe not. But will we take it if Chevy plops it in our laps via electrification? Absolutely.