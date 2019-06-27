Number 1 Edition Bentley convertible has ties to 1929 racer

Bentley has created a limited-edition Continental GT Convertible to further commemorate its centenary. The Number 1 Edition by Mulliner is done in the style of the 1929 Bentley Blower Number 1, a legendary racing car from the days when the company was just a decade old. The original 4½-liter car set an average speed record of 137 mph at Brooklands in 1932.
The Number 1 Edition is car three out of three centenary editions, the earlier models being the Mulsanne W.O. Edition and the Continental GT Number 1 Edition. As well as featuring other special touches only seen on the 100 units built, each Number 1 Edition also has a direct memento from the original 1929 car: a display piece built into the dashboard, housing a small wheel spinner that has been cast from an original piston of the Number 1, sacrificed during restoration work. The dashboard trim is done in "Engine Spin"-style turned aluminum; the engine is the 6.0-liter W12.
Bentley offers the Number 1 Edition cars in either Dragon Red II or Beluga exterior paint, and the interior can be specified in either Cricket Ball or Beluga color. The cars have Bentley's Black Line specification combined with a Carbon Body Kit, and the Centenary Specification pack that comes with special badging and illumination. The front grille with its large painted-on number is specific to the Number 1, the fenders have 18 carat gold badging, and the 22-inch wheels can be had in either a Cricket Ball or Gloss Black finish.
The Number 1 Edition is car three out of three centenary editions, the earlier models being the Mulsanne W.O. Edition and the Continental GT Number 1 Edition. As well as featuring other special touches only seen on the 100 units built, each Number 1 Edition also has a direct memento from the original 1929 car: a display piece built into the dashboard, housing a small wheel spinner that has been cast from an original piston of the Number 1, sacrificed during restoration work. The dashboard trim is done in "Engine Spin"-style turned aluminum; the engine is the 6.0-liter W12.
Bentley offers the Number 1 Edition cars in either Dragon Red II or Beluga exterior paint, and the interior can be specified in either Cricket Ball or Beluga color. The cars have Bentley's Black Line specification combined with a Carbon Body Kit, and the Centenary Specification pack that comes with special badging and illumination. The front grille with its large painted-on number is specific to the Number 1, the fenders have 18 carat gold badging, and the 22-inch wheels can be had in either a Cricket Ball or Gloss Black finish.