Koenigsegg Jesko Red Cherry Edition blossoms in mouth-watering photo shoot

Listed by Luxury and Expensive, and found by Motor1, the Red Cherry Edition is bright and sultry yet dark and sinister at same time. The press photos direct from Koenigsegg have only highlighted the Jesko in white up to this point, so seeing the hypercar in red gives it an entirely new feel.
The deep shiny red paint is complemented by black accents throughout the vehicle. This is achieved partly with dual matte racing stripes that streak down the center of the Jesko. The rest is accomplished with glossy exposed carbon fiber, the material that makes up a majority of the car's exterior. The carbon weave is beautifully displayed on the front splitter, the aero flicks/winglets on the front bumper and doors, the fender vents, the side skirts, the wheels, the side mirrors, the rear aero scoops, the rear fascia and diffuser, and of course, the aircraft-sized wing.
The Jesko has several small branding touches, as well. In addition to "JESKO" printed just behind the cabin windows, Koenigsegg makes its mark with a badge on the wing stalk and a ghost badge beneath the wing. LE, for Luxury and Expensive, is seen on the wing caps, and PACE, short for Premium Automotive Concept Esser, labels the body panel behind the door. Esser Automotive, which also took delivery of a matte black Regera (seen below) earlier this year, is the official Koenigsegg and Rimac dealer in Germany.
When the Jesko does get into motion, it's lightning quick. Under the hood, it has a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 1,600 horsepower and 1,106 pound-feet of torque on E85 fuel. It weighs only 3,130 pounds, and the wild aero can make up to 1,764 pounds of downforce at 155 mph.
To no surprise, every one of the 125 examples have been purchased. Enjoy the views.
