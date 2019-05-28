Watch as F1 driver Sergio Pérez nearly hits two marshals on the track

At the Monaco Grand Prix, which took place May 26, Racing Point driver Pérez came out of a pit stop, entered a corner, and was shocked to see two track marshals erratically running off the track. He hit the brakes as one skittered to the guard rail, while the other stopped in his tracks, forming a field goal for Pérez to drive through. Pérez reacted to the moment on Twitter:
During the race, Pérez got on his radio and asked, "What was wrong with those marshals? I nearly killed them" before asking if they were okay. Here's an overhead angle of the near collision:
After this incident, I'm just very happy with the outcome of my day. That we all can go back home safe and sound with our families. For the safety of the marshals I hope it never happens again! 🙏 #MonacoGP #Checo11 pic.twitter.com/PP8Me3Frlz— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) May 26, 2019
As seen in this still, it was an extremely close call:
An alternative view of Sergio Perez's close shave with the marshals. Damn that was close...pic.twitter.com/9sKi6B078D— Planet F1 (@Planet_F1) May 28, 2019
Luckily, nobody was hit and disaster was avoided, but it was an eye-opening reminder the driver's seat isn't the only dangerous place on a racetrack. Pérez finished the race in 12th and now sits at 9th in the 2019 driver standings.
Amazing photo from @jamesmoy on just how close a couple of marshals came to being hit by Sergio Perez in the race... pic.twitter.com/UNnVsEVWl1— Motorsport Week (@MotorsportWeek) May 26, 2019
