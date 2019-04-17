Chicago Car2Go app reportedly hacked, some 100 cars missing

Car2Go launched in Chicago in the summer of 2018, with 400 Daimler cars rolled out on the Windy City streets soon after. But that big fleet just took a big hit: The car-sharing app has now reportedly been hacked, and some 100 cars have been stolen as a result. CBS Chicago is reporting that some of the missing cars have been used to commit crimes.
It is yet unclear what the hacking has exactly enabled the perps to do, but the compromised app appears to have opened the doors and given the thieves free rein with easily stolen cars. Within Chicago, there is a 29 square mile area where the vehicles were supposed to be dropped off, but they haven't been limited from exiting that zone at any point.
The Chicago Car2Go fleet started out with Smart ForTwo cars and bigger Mercedes-Benz CLA/GLA models; we can imagine the ForTwos are a touch slight for any ram raiding, but an escape car that can vanish in a crowd of other shared Smart cars seems handy for misuse. To address the matter, Car2Go froze its Chicago operations today, saying it is "neutralizing a fraud issue and working together with law enforcement."
No personal or confidential user info is said to have been compromised.
CBS Chicago's Brad Edwards tweeted today that 12 people have been taken into custody so far, with the story developing as we speak.
