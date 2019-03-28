Nissan puts legendary RB26 inline-six engine back into production

One of the most difficult challenges for classic car enthusiasts is limited parts availability. But recently, that's become less of a problem for those restoring past iterations of Nissan's legendary Skyline models.
Just last year, Nissan scored positively among enthusiasts after its Nismo performance division said it would begin reproducing parts for some heritage models. Now, to the further delight of many Nissan lovers, Nismo just announced it will be expanding its heritage parts support even further by putting its legendary RB26 inline six back into production.
Yes, you read that correctly. If you didn't catch it the first time around, Nissan will be making its RB26 motor once again. New. And from the factory.
Nissan's RB26 is widely known as the rival to Toyota's much-loved and equally legendary 1JZ and 2JZ inline six — the signature motor from the original Supra generations. Both are from Japanese sports cars' golden age of the 1980s and 1990s.
Nissan's RB26 is known for its placement in high-performance versions of the Skyline, most famously in the Skyline GT-R. It became legendary for its incredible durability and reliability. It is hugely appreciated among Japanese sports car enthusiasts, tuners, and motorsports lovers, mainly for its ability to withstand significant power upgrades from bolt-ons without the need for any significant internal modifications.
Like the 1JZ or 2JZ, it's not uncommon to see RB26s producing over 1,000 horsepower from tuners slapping on giant turbos, making them popular among those looking to build tire-roasting drift machines or drag racers.
Initially, Nismo kicked off its program by reproducing only minor parts, such as auxiliary engine hoses, rubber body trims, and various other chassis parts for the R32 generation Skyline GT-R. By the end of 2018, the program had expanded to the R33 (1993-98) and R34 (1998-2002) Skyline generations.
With its latest expansion, Nismo further supports the R32 generation Skyline from 1989 to 1994. But it's not just limited to reproducing integral RB26 parts, such as the actual short block and head. Nismo is also reproducing the original engine harness and fuel pump assembly. And for the body, new roof and three-quarter panels will be available as well.
Now, these parts are only available through local dealers in the Japanese domestic market and other foreign markets. But because the R32 is eligible for import, having met the 25-year requirement, we don't doubt that the most astute Skyline enthusiast will find a way to get these parts stateside.
The new RB26 engine block is listed for a manufacturer's suggested retail price of 170,000 Japanese yen on the catalog, while the cylinder head is listed at 187,000 yen. At current conversion rates, that's roughly $1,535 U.S. and $1,698, respectively.
Check out the full parts list expansion.
