Is this the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody?

Instagram user and self-described motorsports enthusiast zl1_dre_92c captured a brief video while out driving around suburban Detroit Tuesday of what appears to be a Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody with more pronounced fenders and distinctive graphics passing him in traffic. We can see SRT spelled out on the lower passenger front door and on the rear fascia, and curiously, it appears to be sporting a Florida license plate. Mopar Insider says a source told it that's because Dodge was trying to keep the muscle car away from the usual prying eyes in Detroit and instead has been running it around its secret testing facility near Naples, Fla.
The website further surmises that the model could well debut this weekend at the SoCal LX Club Spring Fest 14 in Pomona, Calif., an annual gathering of Mopar fanatics. That would explain the flashy wrap graphics and our suspicions that this isn't a test car; why else would Dodge so clearly advertise the car's SRT lineage?
Although both models would get specialized suspension tuning, it's believed that the engines and outputs will remain — a 485-horsepower, 6.4-liter V8 in the R/T Scat Pack and the 6.2-liter V8 making 717 hp for the SRT Hellcat. Both will also reportedly get the same 20-by-11-inch Pirelli performance tires as are found on the Challenger Widebody. They're wrapped around five-spoke blacked-out aluminum wheels, accented with red brake calipers.
It appears we'll know more about this curiosity soon.