Mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 breaks down at a Michigan gas station

Well this is awkward. After years of seeing the mighty mid-engine C8 Chevy Corvette in spy shots rumbling around Michigan and the Nürburgring, we now see it broken down at a gas station. According to the spy photographer, the sports car pulled into the gas station with no issues, but once the occupants were ready to leave, it refused to start. After close to a half hour of trying to start it, it was covered up and a tow truck called to have the 'Vette unceremoniously hauled back to HQ.
Any breakdown of a prototype in public is unfortunate, but this is particularly rough for Chevy since reports have been coming out of development troubles. Most notably are electrical issues, which may have been the cause of this car's breakdown. There have also been reports of chassis flex on the high-horsepower models, though that may have been fixed already.
We still expect the C8 to be revealed this summer. It will likely cost around $70,000 to start, and high horsepower models will probably break the $100,000 mark. Some sort of V8 will power it, though we're not sure if the base engine will be a pushrod engine or possibly a double-overhead cam engine. We also know that some kind of automatic, possibly a dual-clutch transmission, will at least be available, if not the only transmission.
