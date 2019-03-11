School bus driver reportedly ditched kids, cursing them and flipping them off

According to WFMZ , a Pennsylvania bus driver transporting about 30 middle and high school kids reportedly abandoned her bus at a gas station and left the students unattended. Nobody was injured, but the driver was charged with child endangerment and one count of DUI The strange sequence of events, pointed out by The Drive , took place in the Northampton Area School District, which is about an hour and a half north of Philadelphia. The 44-year-old driver reportedly picked the kids up around 2:50 p.m. and proceeded on the route. By 3 p.m., the bus was pulled over at a Sunoco gas station where the driver supposedly gave an attendant the keys to the bus and walked away down the street.The way one student describes the drive, that was the least alarming part of it all. A 16-year-old passenger says he noticed the driver was agitated at the start of the trip and proceeded to drive erratically.

"When there was a turn, a right-hand turn, and when she took it, she was going far too fast," the student told the news station. "She ended up being halfway into the opposing lane of traffic."



Based on videos taken during the drive, several other nervous students can be heard asking to the driver to stop. The boy says the driver responded by flipping off the students and telling them to go you-know-what themselves before eventually pulling over. The kids were all picked up at the Sunoco.



WFMZ says police later found the driver at her home and charged her with 26 counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of DUI. Read the full report on 69News for more info.