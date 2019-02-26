2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder debuts ahead of Geneva Motor Show

Lamborghini hasn't wasted any time in showing us the drop-top version of the updated Huracan, set to be called the Huracan Evo Spyder. It takes all the goodness of the recently revealed Huracan Evo, but loses the roof. Surprised? Yeah, neither are we. This supercar will be shown at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, but Lamborghini has given us photos and a bunch of the details today.
We drove the 2020 Huracan Evo around the F1 circuit in Bahrain last month, and are happy to report that it's still every bit the brutally quick and incredible Lamborghini that it replaces. With the roof down, you'll be able to hear that screaming 5.2-liter V10 a little better, though. The Spyder has the same 640 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque that the coupe has, but loses a couple tenths in the run to 62 mph, according to Lamborghini. No surprise – the Spyder is a significant 400 pounds heavier than the normal Huracan Evo, bringing it up to a hefty 3,400-pound dry curb weight. A coupe will get there in 2.9 seconds, but the Spyder is rated for 3.1 seconds. Such a shame (read: sarcasm). Top speed is unchanged from the coupe at 202 mph. Lamborghini doesn't specify if that's with the roof up or down, but it's safe to assume up.
The soft top roof operates at the same speed as before, going up in 17 seconds at up to 31 mph. A rear window powers down behind you to enhanced enhanced exhaust sound, just like the previous Huracan Spyder.
You'll get all the same performance features as the normal Huracan Evo, including the predictive-logic vehicle dynamics control system that anticipates the driver's next move. There's an enhanced version of the Lamborghini Piattaforma Inerziale accelerators and gyroscope sensors to monitor the car's position at any moment in time. The Spyder's looks adopt a lot of the elements from the normal Evo. A new front splitter, larger air intakes, and slotted spoiler help air flow better around and through the car. The same twin-exhaust coming out the rear bumper will play a wonderful note for the passengers with the top down.
As is always the case, the Spyder is more expensive than the hardtop. Base price is $287,400 for the Evo Spyder, and the first deliveries will be in spring of this year.
