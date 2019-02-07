Is it stealing if the thief returns the car every night?

Beverly Havard from Houston noticed her van was changing on a day-to-day basis. She saw a mirror out of place and realized the seat felt different, but she couldn't confirm her suspicions. It wasn't until she saw that the mileage was ticking up that she knew for certain what was happening. Somebody was stealing her car and bringing it right back to its usual spot in the driveway.
According to WESH, the first sign was when Havard couldn't find the spare key to her van. When she started to see small differences in the vehicle, she knew something was up. "Somebody's driving my car and bringing it back," Havard said. "I know I'm not crazy."
And she wasn't. Police caught a man with Havard's van, and when they tried to stop him, he ran it into a pole. The man was taken into custody and is suspected of taking the van each night, using it as a getaway ride during vehicle break-ins, and returning the van from whence it came.
Worsening the situation, the van was specially built for Havard's disabled husband, and the family no longer has a means to transport him to the necessary appointments. Havard was disappointed somebody would take advantage of their situation.
