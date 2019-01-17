Nooses and racial hate at GM Toledo plant described in CNN report

Swastika T-shirts.
Liberal use of the N-word.
Veiled threats and coded epithets such as calling black men "Dan," as in "dumb-ass ..."
A not-so-veiled threat by a worker brandishing a clutch assembly against his black supervisor in anger. And another employee telling his boss, "Back in the day, you would have been buried with a shovel."
A warning that a black supervisor was going to be followed home and attacked by eight white workers.
A UAW president who denied there was racism in union ranks, "just bad judgment."
And a plant supervisor who, according to a state civil-rights investigation, said in a meeting that the state was making "too big a deal" of it all, and, "There was never a black person who was lynched that didn't deserve it."
Allegations detailed in a CNN report today should disturb any right-minded American, indicating that we've either lost ground as a civil nation, or in some pockets of society we've never advanced.
Some of these allegations first came to light months ago regarding working conditions at GM's Toledo, Ohio, powertrain plant (and also at Tesla). Now CNN has provided details from a lawsuit filed by black employees at the plant, particularly by two black managers who felt harassed and threatened by some of the workers on their very own teams. Both managers say they ultimately decided to work elsewhere, walking away from their six-figure jobs rather than living in constant fear. Eight other black workers are party to the suit.
And though these are allegations in a lawsuit, many of them have been documented, such as the photo of a noose and a restroom marked "White's (sic) Only." One of the black supervisors viewed the noose as a personal threat yet was tasked with investigating the incident himself. A worker he questioned told him that, oh, "That's not a noose used for hanging."
GM did not speak with CNN for the report but in a statement rejects the allegation that it allowed an "underlying atmosphere of violent racial hate and bullying":
"Every day, everyone at General Motors is expected to uphold a set of values that are integral to the fabric of our culture. Discrimination and harassment are not acceptable and [are] in stark contrast to how we expect people to show up at work.
"We treat any reported incident with sensitivity and urgency, and are committed to providing an environment that is safe, open and inclusive. General Motors is taking this matter seriously and addressing it through the appropriate court process."
GM said it held mandatory meetings, printed an article in an employee magazine and stopped production for a day to provide training on every shift.
As for the nooses? CNN says GM replaced all ropes in the plant with yellow chains.
Read the report for yourself and view the video. And if even a fraction of the allegations are true, ask yourself that famous question: Can't we all just get along?
