Four Vanquish Zagatos go to one buyer with the most beautiful garage ever

Aston Martin is building 99 Vanquish Zagato coupes, 99 Vanquish Zagato Volantes, 99 Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brakes, and a mere 28 Vanquish Zagato Speedsters. One extremely tasteful, extremely rich, and extremely fortunate man named Dylan bought one Vanquish Zagato coupe, one Vanquish Zagato Volante, one Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake, and one Vanquish Zagato Speedster. That's four Vanquish Zagatos in one collection, and that is how to properly say, "Merry Christmas to me."
This news comes courtesy of popular Youtube car enthusiast and personality Mr. JWW. He was invited to Aston Martin headquarters in Gaydon, England, to capture the four artworks, all of which are done in Lava Red with gold accents. This is known as the Villa d'Este pack, named after the place where the first car was unveiled. To help JWW take in and understand the totality of the beauty before him, Aston Martin Director of Design Miles Nurnberger discusses each of the cars and their unique qualities.
One particularly interesting bit regarded the shooting brake, which Nurnberger said, "we sort of started it and then realized to make a really good shooting brake we had to do a lot more engineering." Thus, the long-roof Vanquish actually has a longer wheelbase than the rest of the cars. According to Nunberger, the rear of the car is taken from a modular platform and is essentially a rear of a Rapide that has been added on. Of course, that required total reengineering, retesting, as well as re-crashing to bring it to production.
Nurnberger goes on to discuss the specific designs of the other cars, including the aerodynamic challenges of the insanely rare Speedster. Check out the full 18-minute video above.
