Lincoln teases a new Continental with suicide doors

Making a statement without a word. Center-opening doors elevated the Lincoln #Continental of the mid 1960's to the pinnacle of mid-century style, a car driven by the likes of Pablo Picasso. #TBT... or is it? Stay tuned to our Instagram feed for more. pic.twitter.com/KZ7OYEqDzP— Lincoln Motor Company (@LincolnMotorCo) December 13, 2018
The last line, "#TBT ... or is it?" sounds like Ford's luxury arm is trying to tell us something about what's to come for its current Continental. If we use Lincoln's post as an opportunity to speculate, one might presume that a Continental with suicide doors is coming our way soon. Beyond planting the idea in our heads, Lincoln doesn't appear to have anything else to say for the time being.
Right now, the only car you can buy with suicide doors is a Rolls-Royce, most recently in Wraith form. If Lincoln decides to offer suicide doors again, you can bet the car is going to get some attention. The question would be if a special car like this could draw any of that attention away from Lincoln's SUVs such as the Navigator and new Aviator.
We've seen reports that the Continental would not be moving on past this generation, so maybe Lincoln is trying to get as much play out of this car as possible. A more recent report calls it dead after the 2020 model year, meaning that if we do see a suicide-door Continental, it wouldn't be in this world for very long.
Lincoln says to "stay tuned" at the end of its post caption, so watch out for Continental news dropping in the near future. We can all hope it's going to be good news ...
