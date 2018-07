BMW M cars will all be hybrid or EV by 2030

The CEO of BMW's M division, Frank Van Meel, has stated earlier that the future of the division will include electrified cars . As BMW plans to have electric or hybrid cars form 40 percent of its production output by 2025, M cars will be part of that. And now, Van Meel says that by the end of the next decade, all BMW M models will have electrified tech in them. According to CarAdvice , Van Meel spoke with Australian journalists in Spain, telling them the timeline for hybrid M tech will be there step by step, stressing that timing is crucial for BMW M to deliver a successful product. Van Meel doesn't want an electrified M car to be half-baked, heavy or unsatisfying due to a rush to market before the technology has been perfected."Look at today's electrification components," he said. "They are quite heavy and, for us as a motorsports company, overall vehicle weight and power-to-weight ratio is key."Van Meel also says an M car should drive like one. The M division has used every engine configuration from four cylinders to straight sixes, from V8 to V10, in search for the best-suited powerplant for the cars in question. Hybrid and electric tech is fair game for M cars, too, as long as it is there for performance's sake without hampering the feel. Or as Van Meel put it: "The basic target is not so much the components of the technology itself. It's more the philosophy."