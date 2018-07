Nissan Titan Surfcamp is a beach house on wheels

Remember the Nissan Smokin' Titan unveiled this spring? That concept combined a Nissan Titan XD with some proper BBQ capabilities. While barbecue is certainly a summer staple, Nissan has also rolled out another summertime special: the Titan Surfcamp concept Based on a factory-fresh, Mississippi-built Titan XD with the 5.0-liter Cummins turbodiesel, the Surfcamp is more or less a beach bungalow on wheels. It comes with a variety of boards, including surfboards and a paddleboard. To get all the sand and sea salt off at the end of the day, there's a solar-powered shower! If fishing's more your thing, there are a variety of fishing rods provided with the Surfcamp, and after a long day at the beach, a happy camper can climb a ladder and retreat inside the Surfcamp's roof-mounted tent when the sun has set.