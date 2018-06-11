2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class loses more camouflage

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class midsize luxury SUV has once again been spied with another set of coverings removed from the test vehicle. This time the front, rear, and much of the sides have been left exposed on this pair of prototypes. We can see a lot of familial cues, and we can tell that one is an AMG version.
Up front is where we can tell that the first of these SUVs is an AMG GLE. It has the signature dog-bone shaped lower grilles in the bumper. In addition, the main grille with the three-pointed star has the wide lower half like on the AMG GT models.
The other prototype has less aggressive rear bodywork, so it's probably a more basic GLE-Class. Thanks to a lack of camouflage anywhere on it, we can see that the thick, raked C-pillar that has been an M-Class and GLE-Class signature for years remains. The SUV's flanks are much cleaner and more organic than the creased current version.
The undisguised rear reveals a taillight treatment lifted from the current crop of Mercedes cars. The two light units are thin in height, and come reasonably far into the tailgate where they're connected by a strip of chrome above the license plate. This rear bumper is also well integrated into the body with very little lip.
We don't think it will be long for us to see the production GLE-Class. In fact, it will probably make its full debut within a year. It will also probably use the straight six currently in use in the E-Class. The AMG versions could use high-performance versions of the striaght six, or possibly the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.
