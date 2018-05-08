1 in 5 drivers want an electric car, says AAA

Plug-in vehicles make up just a little more than 1 percent of cars sold in the United States. That's not a huge share, but it is quickly rising. And if a new survey from AAA is any example, the country's taste for electric vehicles should only help accelerate demand, as the insurance group found that 20 percent of customers want their next car to run on electricity, up from 15 percent in 2017.
According to AAA, environmental concerns are still the main motivating factor for EV adoption, but there are a number of other factors that make them increasingly attractive to potential buyers. For one thing, the new generation of battery-powered cars is seeing an increase in driving range, which is the most important factor for shoppers, after reliability. Fewer people report lack of places to charge or running out of electricity while driving as reasons not to buy than in previous years. People also find the low cost of ownership and advanced safety features as compelling reasons to consider an EV.
Still, infrastructure is necessary to more widespread adoption, AAA says. It also finds that people don't like the idea of waiting for a recharge.
"Today's drivers are accustomed to a quick fill up at the corner gas station, but electric vehicle charging can sometimes take several hours," said AAA Automotive Engineering Director Greg Brannon. "With a little planning, electric vehicle owners can avoid a roadside inconvenience and, as technology improves, charging times will too."
Related Video:
According to AAA, environmental concerns are still the main motivating factor for EV adoption, but there are a number of other factors that make them increasingly attractive to potential buyers. For one thing, the new generation of battery-powered cars is seeing an increase in driving range, which is the most important factor for shoppers, after reliability. Fewer people report lack of places to charge or running out of electricity while driving as reasons not to buy than in previous years. People also find the low cost of ownership and advanced safety features as compelling reasons to consider an EV.
Thinking of buying an EV? Read the Autoblog electric car buyer's guide.
Still, infrastructure is necessary to more widespread adoption, AAA says. It also finds that people don't like the idea of waiting for a recharge.
"Today's drivers are accustomed to a quick fill up at the corner gas station, but electric vehicle charging can sometimes take several hours," said AAA Automotive Engineering Director Greg Brannon. "With a little planning, electric vehicle owners can avoid a roadside inconvenience and, as technology improves, charging times will too."
Related Video: