Sunday Drive: Classic American nameplates and one exciting new German

Our look back at last week's biggest automotive stories focuses first on the Jeep Wagoneer, an unequivocal American classic. Not only did the Wagoneer play a pivotal role in kicking off America's current love affair with the sport utility vehicle, it legitimized the Jeep brand in the mind of consumers looking not just for something to ably take them off the beaten path, but to do so in comfort, with the entire family along for the ride. So it comes as little surprise that Jeep decided to take one vintage Wagoneer, modernize it with a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine, and put the thing on display as part of its annual Moab Easter Jeep Safari. We're in love.
Our next two stories focus on Cadillac. First up is news that the striking Escala Concept is headed for production in 2021 to serve as the brand's flagship luxury sedan. The second story involves Caddy's current top rung, the CT6, which gets a new twin-turbo V8 engine as part of its V-Sport package.
And finally, we round out this look at last week's headlines with the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet. We're mighty keen to try out Benz's new AMG-fettered turbocharged inline-six engine, and the C Coupe looks like a fine point of entry.
As always stay tuned to Autoblog this week for all the latest automotive news.
Jeep delivers basketful of concepts for the Moab Easter Jeep Safari
Cadillac's striking Escala concept is reportedly headed for production
Cadillac CT6 V-Sport wants to take prisoners with 550-hp 4.2L TT V8
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet revealed ahead of New York
Our next two stories focus on Cadillac. First up is news that the striking Escala Concept is headed for production in 2021 to serve as the brand's flagship luxury sedan. The second story involves Caddy's current top rung, the CT6, which gets a new twin-turbo V8 engine as part of its V-Sport package.
And finally, we round out this look at last week's headlines with the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet. We're mighty keen to try out Benz's new AMG-fettered turbocharged inline-six engine, and the C Coupe looks like a fine point of entry.
As always stay tuned to Autoblog this week for all the latest automotive news.
Jeep delivers basketful of concepts for the Moab Easter Jeep Safari
Cadillac's striking Escala concept is reportedly headed for production
Cadillac CT6 V-Sport wants to take prisoners with 550-hp 4.2L TT V8
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet revealed ahead of New York