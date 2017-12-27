Michigan man skis behind Amish horse and buggy

Somehow we doubt Husky, Malamute, or Chinook dogs have anything to worry about, but apparently there are other animals more than happy to schlep a man or woman through the snow. And no, despite the time of the year, we aren't talking about reindeer. Caught by a woman named Tara and uploaded to Facebook was one man skiing behind an Amish buggy pulled by a lone horse. The caption simply reads #PureMichigan.This scene took place in Morley, Mich., north of Grand Rapids and west of Saginaw. Tara encountered the bizarre scene on her way home from dinner on Christmas day. As of this writing, the video had racked up 318,000 views and nearly 10,000 shares. Expect that number to continue climbing, as viral videos so often do. Thanks again, Internet!