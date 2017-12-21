Buy this rally-inspired 1984 Porsche 911 and drive it everywhere year-round

The Gooding and Company Scottsdale auction will feature a wide array of fabulous cars bringing in six-figure or greater prices. But possibly the coolest car, and certainly the one anyone would feel most comfortable driving regularly, is this awesome safari rally-inspired 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Right off the bat, this 911 is a winner for its looks alone. It features a racy white with red stripe paint job that's reminiscent of the recent 911 R. The suspension has been lifted both for the looks and for improved ground clearance on snowy or rough roads, it has a full complement of rally-style driving lights, and the timeless '73 RS-style ducktail rear spoiler. Inside there's a roll-cage and custom seats with a checkered pattern similar to that found in some Porsche 928s. Sound insulation and air conditioning were removed to reduce weight.
But the best part of this 911 is that you shouldn't be afraid to drive it anywhere, anytime. According to Gooding and Company, the previous owner, from New Jersey, had it modified this way so he could drive it year-round, in the snow and stuff. That's where the extra ground clearance and skid plates come in. Beyond that, this 911 won't be exorbitantly expensive. The auction house expects it to go for between $70,000 and $90,000, but it could go for less since the car will be auctioned with no reserve. Even at that price, it's still less than a new 911, and as we mentioned, this one is built for some punishment, so you shouldn't be afraid to drive it. And that's what cars are for, right? For all those reasons, if you're attending Gooding and Company's Scottsdale auction on January 19 and 20, this is the car you should come home with.
