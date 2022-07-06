How to use wireless Apple CarPlay in the Infiniti QX55

Transcript

NARRATOR: In the QX55 you can connect your iPhone to Apple CarPlay wirelessly. First press connections on the lower screen, then add new. If you're already at the maximum number of devices, you can delete one by pressing the I Next to it, and then delete.

Now you can add your device. On your iPhone, go to Settings, Bluetooth, and other devices to select the QX55. Once paired, press the CarPlay icon, and Apple CarPlay is ready to go. Wirelessly.