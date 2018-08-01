slide-7387197

On average, Americans keep their cars a total of 7.4 years. That means people sell their vehicles about two years after they are fully paid off. But some vehicles stay in their original owners' driveways much longer.

Phong Ly, CEO of automotive research firm iSeeCars.com, says, “Many factors could contribute to a car’s longevity such as its function as shown by the dominance of family vehicles, or because of a fondness of a timeless classic like the Chevrolet Corvette.”

To come up with these stats, iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 6 million used vehicles sold by their original owners. Click on the image above to get started.

Last updated July, 2018