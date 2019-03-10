Ranked by the number of problems reported by owners
Considering how big an investment it is to actually go out and buy a brand-new car, most buyers probably assume they are going to have a relatively trouble-free few years, at the very least, of ownership. Sadly, that's not always the case.
According to Consumer Reports, not all cars are as reliable as they should be. The magazine's Auto Reliability Survey compiled responses from the owners of hundreds of thousands of vehicles. Click here for more information from Consumer Reports, but first, scroll through the slideshow above to see the vehicles that were singled out as being unreliable, in descending order.
Last updated March 2019
Volkswagen AtlasThe Volkswagen Atlas is one of the roomiest vehicles in its class of three-row crossovers. If you really need a lot of space for people and their stuff, it's a pretty good option. But owners report problems with the Atlas, the most troubling of which are with its transmission. Other sore spots include its climate system along with various noises and leaks.
Cadillac CTSThe Cadillac CTS is the brand's middle-level sedan, offering performance and luxury that compete with the best from the rest of the world. Owners complain about its touchscreen infotainment system and snug rear seat.
Alfa Romeo GiuliaThe Giulia is an absolutely beautiful vehicle that drives at least as well as anything else in its luxury performance sedan segment. But owners report problems with its engine and fiddly interior controls.
Kia CadenzaThe Kia Cadenza is the kind of large, comfortable sedan that Americans have traditionally loved. Owners of the Cadenza, though, report problems with the fullsize sedan's climate control and fuel/emission system, according to Consumer Reports.
Cadillac EscaladeThe Cadillac Escalade is bold and brash, and its truck-based chassis promises lots of power and strong towing performance. But Consumer Reports says owners complain about the Escalade's climate system and transmission, and, as is the case with all Cadillac models, its CUE infotainment system gets negative marks.
Cadillac CT6The third Cadillac on this list, the CT6, is the brand's flagship sedan. Its Super Cruise semi-autonomous technology is praised, but owners have issues with the car's climate system, transmission, and the CUE infotainment package.
Chevy Silverado HD
We're surprised to see the Chevy Silverado HD on this list. Fullsize pickup trucks tend to be very durable vehicles, but owners have had major engine problems, says Consumer Reports. Less troubling but still irksome are issues with noises and leaks along with the truck's in-car electronics package.
It's worth noting that this rating applies to both the Silverado 2500 and its twin, the GMC Sierra 2500.