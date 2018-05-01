slide-4016134

We get it. SUVs and some crossovers generally offer high seating position that affords the driver a great view, and that can feel awesome. But if you don't have something heavy to tow, what else are you getting that these alternatives can't provide?

Wagons aren't just practical. They're also lower, which provides better handling for those who enjoy that, or a greater margin of safety in bad weather for those who don't. And the latest crop is handsome. Just look at this Volvo V90 , which makes the handsome XC90 crossover seem almost homely. Depending on the wagon, you might also get significantly better fuel economy and even a crossover-like ride height.

Don't forget about minivans, or sedans equipped with all-wheel drive. All of these alternatives offer many of the advantages of SUVs and crossovers without some of the compromises. Check them out.