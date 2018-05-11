Photos

Our Favorite Million (and Multi-Million) Dollar Cars

  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips

When money is no object

If you're one of the one percent of the one percent, you are truly spoiled for choice when it comes to remarkable cars. We live in a golden gilded age in which it seems there are new world-beating supercars coming out every other month. And they keep getting more expensive and impressive each time. So we've rounded up some of our favorites in this list from those that sit right around a million dollars, to those that double and triple that amount.
  • Image Credit: Bugatti / Max Earey

Bugatti Chiron: $2,998,000

There's no way we could have a list like this without including Bugatti. The company reasserted itself on the world stage with its 1,000-horsepower Veyron over a decade ago, and has continued the tradition of incredible power, technology and luxury. The new Chiron ups the power game to 1,479 horsepower, the top speed to 261 mph, and the price tag to nearly $3 million. That's just for the standard one. For the lighter, better handling Chiron Sport, pictured on the first slide, you'll be shelling out $3.26 million. 
  • Image Credit: McLaren

McLaren Senna: $958,966

In the company of some of these cars, the McLaren Senna is almost a bargain at a price just under $1 million. It becomes even more of one when considering the performance. It makes 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Although those numbers were lower than the monstrous McLaren P1, the Senna is 400 pounds lighter, and it's faster to 60 mph. Besides that, the Senna gets the name of one of the most legendary racers in Formula 1 history, Ayrton Senna, plus it has cool transparent door panels. As for the car's looks... well... you don't have to see it when you're driving.
  • Image Credit: Pagani

Pagani Huayra Roadster: $2,400,000

The Huayra hardtop is nearing the end of its life, but Pagani just launched a gorgeous roadster version. It clocks in at $2.4 million, and it's actually better than the hardtop in some ways. For one, it's 176 pounds lighter than the coupe. For another, it makes 753 horsepower, 33 more than the hardtop. Plus you can enjoy the wind blast through your hair and the sound of the twin-turbo AMG V12 like you never could in the regular model. For pure driving enjoyment, it's hard to imagine a better Huayra.
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips

Koenigsegg Regera: $1,890,000

While any Koenigsegg would fit in on this list, we particularly like the Regera for its fascinating drivetrain. Specifically, it doesn't have any gears. Instead, it simply has an engine and a trio of electric motors that drive the wheels directly. Combined they produce about 1,500 horsepower and can run the Regera up to a top speed of 248 mph. Those specs put it right near the Bugatti Chiron, but at a much cheaper price of $1,890,000. On top of that, it has the typical slippery, futuristic Koeniggsegg styling. It's the perfect car for showing up those people that say hybrids are boring nerd-mobiles.
  • Image Credit: Hennessey

Hennessey Venom GT: $950,000

Though most of the cars here are from overseas, there is a scrappy American challenger we needed to include. The Henessey Venom GT, although looking like just a stretched Lotus Elise, hid an engine that, depending on individual car, made between 1,000 and 1,400 horsepower. This is also one of a few cars that could take on the Bugatti Veyron's remarkable velocity. Testing of the car showed a top speed for the roadster at 265 mph, and 270 for the hardtop. Prices ranged from $950,000 to when it was first released to about $1.2 million for the final model. But if you missed out, don't worry, Hennessey has a new car on the way called the Venom F5.
  • Image Credit: Apollo Automobil

Apollo Intensa Emozione: $2,720,000

The Apollo Intensa Emozione is not the prettiest multi-million dollar car, what with its myriad swoops, points and strakes. It also has a corny name. But we can ignore all that because of its amazing engine. It has a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 that makes 769 horsepower and 561 pound-feet of torque, and it revs to 9,000 rpm. That's intense. Emotionally intense. Name forgiven.
  • Image Credit: Brabham

Brabham BT62: $1,400,000

The Brabham BT62 is like the Apollo in a number of ways. It uses a naturally aspirated engine, specifically a V8, and it's quite light, more so than the Apollo. That V8 makes an impressive 700 horsepower and 492 pound-feet of torque, too. But the Brabham is much better to look at, comes with racing heritage and, with a price of $1.4 million, it's quite a bit cheaper than the Apollo. The catch is that it's only for the track.
