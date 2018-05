slide-7276854

In the company of some of these cars, the McLaren Senna is almost a bargain at a price just under $1 million. It becomes even more of one when considering the performance. It makes 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Although those numbers were lower than the monstrous McLaren P1 , the Senna is 400 pounds lighter, and it's faster to 60 mph. Besides that, the Senna gets the name of one of the most legendary racers in Formula 1 history, Ayrton Senna, plus it has cool transparent door panels. As for the car's looks... well... you don't have to see it when you're driving.