See how the Wrangler is built

Jeep recently invited the automotive press to take a tour of the company's famous Toledo, Ohio, factory where the Wrangler is built. We were even allowed to take photos, which is how we're able to bring you along for a little virtual tour of the Wrangler plant.

Before we get into the assembly process, we do have some interesting history to share. There have been vehicles produced in the vicinity of the current Jeep plant since the first factory facility opened in 1904 to build bicycles. This facility was referred to as Parkway, and it began building cars in 1910, followed by the famous Willys Jeeps in 1941. Jeeps were built in the Parkway facility all the way through the 1990s. Then the current facility was added in 2001, and the Parkway facility was torn down.

Besides Wrangler, the North complex has hosted production of the Dodge Nitro and Jeep Liberty, as well as the revived Jeep Cherokee. At the moment, Wranglers are the only trucks coming out, but soon Gladiator production will start at the factory.

With that quick history lesson out of the way, let's see how Wranglers are built.