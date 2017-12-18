In 20 Years, These Features will be Lame (or Cool)

slide-7126342

In the late 1980s, Nintendo launched a game controller called U-Force, that used infrared motion sensors to play games without touching the controller. It was horrible. We bought it for the novelty, but it gathered dust after we figured out that it didn’t work nearly as well as pressing physical buttons with our thumbs.

We feel the same way about touchless controls for cars. The first time we were able to open the liftgate on a Ford Escape by kicking underneath the rear bumper, we thought it was cool … when we could get it to work. The same goes for BMW’s gesture controls. As impressive as it may be to your passenger that you can change the volume on the stereo by twirling your finger in the air, it’s simply easier, quicker and more accurate to turn a knob or roll a thumb wheel to do the same thing.

These are basically redundant features that aren’t as intuitive as they’re made out to be. By the time they work well enough to replace touch controls, the novelty will have worn off, and interest will have waned. In 20 years, we imagine gesture controls will have gone the way of the U-Force.