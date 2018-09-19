slide-7426342

Sometimes, owners and dealers struggle to sell vehicles. See this list of the slowest-selling used cars for proof of that. Other vehicles, like the ones you'll see on this list, just seem to fly off dealer lots.

This list is a bit mystifying at times, but it’s clear consumers are definitely interested in hybrids and electrics. What we won’t see depicted in this list is the full-court press of crossovers and SUVs manufacturers are putting on. That might come a few years from now after a bunch of these newer vehicles wind their way into the used car market.

It’s pretty much a no-brainer, but price and reliability seem to be the two biggest factors in moving a used car off the lot fastest. Head to the next slide to start the list.