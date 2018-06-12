Photos

Cars that owners drive the least

  • Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Some cars just aren't cut out for long road trips

Americans love to drive. In fact, the average American drives more than 13,000 miles per year, according to data provided by the United States Department of Transportation. And we put those miles on a vast assortment of vehicles.

Interestingly, though, some types of vehicles tend to rack up way more miles than others. After examining 1,638,427 automobile sales from January 1, 2018 to May 23, 2018, the team at Carvana came up with a list that shows the vehicles that rack up the fewest number of miles each year.

  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz

15: Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Average miles per year: 8,800
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz

14: Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

Average miles per year: 8,700
  • Image Credit: BMW

13: BMW 2 Series

Average miles per year: 8,600
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen

12: Volkswagen Beetle

Average miles per year: 8,600
  • Image Credit: Mini

11: Mini Cooper hardtop two-door

Average miles per year: 8,400
  • Image Credit: BMW

10: BMW M4

Average miles per year: 8,300
  • Image Credit: Buick

9: Buick Encore

Average miles per year: 8,300
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen

8: Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

Average miles per year: 8,200
  • Image Credit: Nissan

7. Nissan Leaf

Average miles per year: 8,000
  • Image Credit: Lexus

6: Lexus RC

Average miles per year: 7,800
  • Image Credit: Maserati

5. Maserati Ghibli

Average miles per year: 7,700
  • Image Credit: BMW

4. BMW i3

Average miles per year: 5,900
  • Image Credit: Smart

3. Smart ForTwo

Average miles per year: 5,700
  • Image Credit: Porsche

2. Porsche 911

Average miles per year: 4,700
  • Image Credit: Chevrolet

1. Chevrolet Corvette

Average miles per year: 4,500
