slide-7492451

Time flies. Here we are, at the tail end of 2018, looking back at the year that was and thinking about how best to get 2019 off to a good start. Though it takes months to get their cogs spinning and manufacturing decisions set in stone, car companies run through the same process every year, deciding which models to keep and which to kill.

We may not like all of their decisions – we'll miss that spunky yellow hatchback up above – but all we can do is track the changes as they come. And that's exactly what we've done with this slideshow. Here are all of the vehicles that are on life support as 2018 draws to a close.