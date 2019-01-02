Photos

Cars that still qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit

  • Image Credit: James Riswick

Cars that still have the $7,500 EV tax credit

Both Tesla and General Motors have reached the sales threshold (200,000 units) that reduces the federal EV tax credit you can get at purchase. While you still have a few months to get the full $7,500 for a Chevy Bolt or Volt, come April it'll be reduced to the same $3,750 that Tesla has already been reduced to. Both will eventually drop to $1,875 before disappearing completely in 2020.

However, other EVs and plug-in hybrids are still eligible for the full $7,500. Many of them are quite good, and all of them are in this slideshow.

It should be noted that besides the sales threshold, the EV tax credit is determined by vehicle size and battery capacity, which explains why certain plug-in hybrids qualify (Honda Clarity) while others do not (Toyota Prius Prime). 
  • Image Credit: BMW

BMW i3

Type: Electric or electric with a range-extending gas engine

Base price before tax credit: $44,450
  • Image Credit: James Riswick

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Type: Plug-in hybrid

Base price before tax credit: $39,995
  • Image Credit: Fiat

Fiat 500e

Type: Full Electric

Base price before tax credit: $32,995
  • Image Credit: Autoblog

Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

Type: Plug-In Hybrid

Base price before tax credit: $33,400

(Note: Clarity Electric is lease-only)
  • Image Credit: James Riswick

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Type: Full Electric

Base price before tax credit: $29,815

(Note: Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid is eligible for a $4,543 tax credit)
  • Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai Kona Electric

Type: Full Electric

Base price before tax credit: TBA
  • Image Credit: James Riswick

Jaguar I-Pace

Type: Full Electric

Base price before tax credit: $69,500
  • Image Credit: Kia

Kia Soul EV

Type: Full Electric

Base price before tax credit: TBA (2020), $33,950 (2019)

(2020 Kia Soul EV is pictured)
  • Image Credit: Nissan

Nissan Leaf

Type: Full Electric

Base price before tax credit: $29,990
  • Image Credit: Smart

Smart Fortwo Electric Drive

Type: Full Electric

Base price before tax credit: $23,800
  • Image Credit: James Riswick

Volkswagen eGolf

Type: Full Electric

Base price before tax credit: $30,495
