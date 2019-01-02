slide-7494056

Both Tesla and General Motors have reached the sales threshold (200,000 units) that reduces the federal EV tax credit you can get at purchase. While you still have a few months to get the full $7,500 for a Chevy Bolt or Volt, come April it'll be reduced to the same $3,750 that Tesla has already been reduced to. Both will eventually drop to $1,875 before disappearing completely in 2020.

However, other EVs and plug-in hybrids are still eligible for the full $7,500. Many of them are quite good, and all of them are in this slideshow.

It should be noted that besides the sales threshold, the EV tax credit is determined by vehicle size and battery capacity, which explains why certain plug-in hybrids qualify (Honda Clarity) while others do not (Toyota Prius Prime).