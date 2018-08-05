The Best New Car Deals: August 2018

New Car Sales
With the summer season starting to wind down, car companies are eager to get keys into the hands of paying customers. That means there are plenty of great deals for buyers looking to save a few bucks on their next new car purchase.
Using data provided by TrueCar.com, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best automotive deals for August. We’ve noted the original MSRP, the average transaction price, and the total savings in dollars and as a percentage of the original sticker price.
Basically, we’ve done all the hard work for you! So now, all you need do is compare deals, go on a few test drives, and maybe drive away in a great car (and an even better bargain).
Last updated August, 2018
2018 Nissan Titan XD
MSRP $50,526
Average transaction: $41,006
Discount $9,520
Percentage off MSRP: 23%
The Nissan Titan XD occupies an in-between niche in the pickup truck marketplace. It's a bit bigger and more capable than most of its 1500-class competitors, but it's not nearly as big and beefy as the heavy duty 2500- and 3500-class trucks. And now that it's been on the market for a few years, the deals are getting pretty good.
Buyers can choose between a 390-horsepower 5.6-liter gasoline-powered V8 engine mated to seven-speed automatic transmission, or a Cummins diesel V8 with 310-hp and 555 pound-feet of torque that sends power through a six-speed automatic. For towing and hauling, the diesel is an obvious choice.
Research the 2018 Nissan Titan XD
2018 Chrysler 300
MSRP $39,111
Average transaction: $30,570
Discount $8,541
Percentage off MSRP: 22%
The Chrysler 300 is an old-school American sedan, thanks to its rear-wheel drive format and optional V8 engine.
While the current 300 has been around for awhile now, it’s far from being a performance slouch, and the car’s broad-shouldered exterior design is aging nicely. A 3.6-liter V6 is standard, if you want better mileage. Big, comfortable, and subtly in-your-face; Chrysler’s full-size sedan has plenty of nostalgic appeal.
Research the 2018 Chrysler 300
2018 Jeep Cherokee
MSRP $30,673
Average transaction: $24,677
Discount $5,996
Percentage off MSRP: 20%
The Jeep Cherokee is somewhat of a surprise entry on this list, given the fact that SUVs of all shapes and sizes are incredibly hot commodities right now. But with the 2019 Cherokee arriving soon, the previous model is becoming quite the deal.
Available with a four-cylinder or optional V6 engine, the Cherokee is highly versatile and, in certain trim levels, it remains an excellent rock-crawling companion that’ll still have plenty of room for grocery runs.
Research the 2018 Jeep Cherokee
Ford Fiesta
MSRP $19,120
Average transaction: $15,515
Discount $3,604
Percentage off MSRP: 19%
It's small and nimble, and with nearly 20-percent taken off the sticker price, the Ford Fiesta stands out as a great deal in the subcompact car segment. A 1.6-liter four cylinder engine with 120 horsepower is standard, but an optional 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder powerplant that puts out 123 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque is a fun alternative that the EPA rates at 36 miles per gallon combined.
Research the 2018 Ford Fiesta
2018 Dodge Journey
MSRP $28,102
Average transaction: $22,807
Discount $5,295
Percentage off MSRP: 19%
The Dodge Journey may not be the latest and greatest crossover on the market, having first been introduced back in 2009. But it's also affordably priced, and a 19-percent discount off the sticker price makes it even more attractive for families looking for a manageably sized three-row utility vehicle.
The base engine is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that's hooked up to a four-speed automatic. We'd suggest opting for the 3.6-liter V6 instead, which sends 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque through a six-speed automatic to either the front or all four wheels.
Research the 2018 Dodge Journey
2018 Hyundai Elantra
MSRP $20,936
Average transaction: $17,024
Discount $3,812
Percentage off MSRP: 18%
The Hyundai Elantra is a comfortable and competitive entry into the compact sedan marketplace. Base models are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 147 horsepower and 137 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard and a six-speed automatic is transmission is optional. Buyers wanting a bit more power can choose a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with 201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque.
Research the 2018 Hyundai Elantra
2018 Jaguar F-Type
MSRP $77,646
Average transaction: $65,917
Discount $11,729
Percentage off MSRP: 15%
With a sticker price approaching the $80,000 mark, it might seem strange to see a car like the Jaguar F-Type on a list of best deals. But when you knock 15 percent off the MSRP, the British sportscar suddenly looks a lot like a bargain.
The starting point in the Jaguar F-Type range is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that spins out 296 horsepower, and things can get pretty wild from there with as much as 575 hp in some high-end models. But no matter which engine you choose, you'll end up with a beautiful car that you'll love to drive.