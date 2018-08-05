The Best New Car Deals: August 2018

slide-3491047

With the summer season starting to wind down, car companies are eager to get keys into the hands of paying customers. That means there are plenty of great deals for buyers looking to save a few bucks on their next new car purchase.

Using data provided by TrueCar.com, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best automotive deals for August. We’ve noted the original MSRP, the average transaction price, and the total savings in dollars and as a percentage of the original sticker price.

Basically, we’ve done all the hard work for you! So now, all you need do is compare deals, go on a few test drives, and maybe drive away in a great car (and an even better bargain).

Last updated August, 2018