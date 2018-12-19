slide-7483632

Have you ever heard someone say that there are no truly bad cars sold in America these days? Well, next time you hear someone incorrectly utter something along those lines, your retort can be simple. I present to you the 2018 Smart ForTwo Electric Drive.

Even cars that aren't very good have some sort of redeeming quality. For the Smart, that'd have to be its general sense of maneuverability and its ability to park just about anywhere. The good vibes end there. See my earlier writeup for the full explanation as to why the electric Smart was the worst car I drove in 2018.

Oh, one more positive: It's rated to travel just 58 miles on a full charge of its battery. So at least you won't be driving it all that much. – Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski