8 reasons Renault matters more than you think

slide-7301079

Volkswagen wasn’t the only company to emerge from the ashes of WW2 with a rear-engined ‘people’s car’, nor was it unique in facing awkward truths about wartime sponsors. Previously hailed as a saviour, Louis Renault was condemned as a collaborator for permitting Daimler-Benz to run his factories on behalf of the Nazi war effort. This attracted both public shame and 8th Air Force bombs, his death in custody in 1944 followed by the state seizing control of his company. All the while Renault engineers had been planning for post-war mobility and in 1946 the 4CV they had been secretly working on was launched to the world – US included. Volkswagen triumphed Stateside but the 4CV, like the Beetle, helped Europe get mobile again.