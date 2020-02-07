Best in Show
The Chicago Auto Show usually isn't home to the biggest and boldest debuts, but that allows other vehicles and their variants to shine. Interestingly, our top favorite vehicles this year are all variants of cars that are on sale right now.
Check out what updated models caught our attention in the next slides.
Fifth Place: 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid — 26 points
Senior Editor, Green, John Snyder: "It’s elegant and efficient. I like its U.S. specs. Give me a plug-in, though."
Consumer Editor, Jeremy Korzeniewski: "This is the most attractive midsize sedan on the market, and the hybrid powertrain adds an extra dose of fuel-sipping practicality that will make a heck of a lot of sense for Americans looking for a nice comfortable commuter of family mobile. And even if the solar roof doesn't add much range, it sure does look cool."
Fourth Place: 2021 Chrysler Pacifica — 31 points
Assistant Editor, Zac Palmer: "In a small show as the Chicago Auto Show was this year, the Pacifica was the biggest surprise for me. I love the styling changes, and those quilted throw pillows … they are choice, and I’m glad to see Chrysler adding in some plush luxury to its minivan."
Managing Editor, Greg Rasa: "A new look, nice interior and all-wheel drive for the best minivan in the business. There were wilder, sexier products in Chicago, but this one gets points for real-world appeal."
Third Place: 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Weekender — 42 points
Senior Producer, Chris McGraw: "In May of 2018 I fell in love when I drove the VW California here in the States. In the two years since there hasn’t been a single camper van you can buy direct from the dealer until now. You wouldn’t catch me dead in an RV but a van like this is perfect, provided it doesn’t cost an outrageous amount of money, which, unfortunately it probably will."
Associate Editor Byron Hurd: "What can I say? I used to camp in a Mercedes-Benz van, so how can I not feel at least some degree of fondness for this? I like that it's more compact than some of the big Sprinter-based builds, too. Much more practical for the average 'Let's drive our house' crowd."
Second Place: 2020 Ford GT — 43 points
Editor-in-Chief, Greg Migliore: "A refresh is typically pretty boring. Not when it comes to the GT. Now it’s making 660 hp and offers a gorgeous Gulf livery, which I prefer to the liquid carbon version. The GT is one of the most exhilarating cars I’ve ever driven. Now it’s even better. I guess I need to drive it again."
Social Media Manager, Michael Ferrara: "Bring on the carbon, the Liquid Carbon! So glad Ford is revisiting the GT. The GT is truly is one of the best cars ever made."
First Place: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave — 55 points
Associate Editor, Joel Stocksdale: "It would have been really easy for Jeep to just roll out another paint and graphics edition, but the Mojave has significant and thoughtful mechanical upgrades that make it something special."
Production Manager, Eddie Sabatini: "I've not owned a Jeep of any kind but I'm quickly becoming a Gladiator fanboy. I doubt I'll ever spend anywhere near $45K on a vehicle but if I were to, this would be near the top of my list."
Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore: "I like that Jeep is already looking at ways to evolve the Gladiator. The desert tuning provides awesome capability, and many of those practical enhancements, like the huge tires and lift kit, make the Gladiator look even meaner in Mojave trim. I would love to tackle the dunes in this Jeep."