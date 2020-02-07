slide-2207236

Senior Producer, Chris McGraw: "In May of 2018 I fell in love when I drove the VW California here in the States. In the two years since there hasn’t been a single camper van you can buy direct from the dealer until now. You wouldn’t catch me dead in an RV but a van like this is perfect, provided it doesn’t cost an outrageous amount of money, which, unfortunately it probably will."

Associate Editor Byron Hurd: "What can I say? I used to camp in a Mercedes-Benz van, so how can I not feel at least some degree of fondness for this? I like that it's more compact than some of the big Sprinter-based builds, too. Much more practical for the average 'Let's drive our house' crowd."