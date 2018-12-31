slide-7493412

Each new year brings a new batch of cars that you can legally import to the U.S. Remember, for a car to be exempt from emissions and safety regulations, it must be at least 25 years old. It also matters what month the car was built, so a model built in June 1994 won't be allowed in until June 2019.

That's a hell of a long wait for some pretty cool automobiles, so we made a list to help jump start your planning.