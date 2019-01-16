slide-7504371 Image Credit: BMW / James Riswick 10 Year Challenge: Car Edition The 10 Year Challenge has been making its way around Facebook and Instagram, "challenging" people to post side-by-side photographs of themselves now and 10 years ago. It's not exactly the Ice Bucket Challenge in terms of effort or importance, but hey, it's something to do. So, in that spirit, here are a whole whack of cars from 2019 and 2009. Queue Barbra Streisand's "The Way We Were." James Riswick, Contributing Editor

slide-7503763 Image Credit: Hyundai 2009 Hyundai Accent No car company has come as far visually in the last decade as Hyundai. Well, except corporate sibling Kia. The radical transformation would begin two years later with the Hyundai Sonata, but until then, this jolly little yellow Accent without standard ABS would be kicking about for those who needed the thriftiest of transportation.

slide-7503766 Image Credit: Hyundai 2019 Hyundai Accent Wow, look who got hot. OK, hot for a subcompact sedan. That's quite the transformation.

slide-7503740 Image Credit: Kia 2009 Kia Optima I once wrote that this Optima was styled by the Witness Protection Program. So anonymous, it might as well have been invisible.

slide-7503755 Image Credit: Kia 2019 Kia Optima Today's Optima is just an evolution of the car that came between it and the previously shown Invisi-car. Still, shows how far Kia has come in 10 years.

slide-7503741 Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz 2009 Mercedes-Benz A-Class We didn't have an A-Class in 2009, but Europe sure did. This thing's styling was inspired by a door stop.

slide-7503754 Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class The previous-generation made the transition from door stop to traditional compact hatchback. This latest one, introduced for 2019, makes the A-Class available as a sedan for the first time.

slide-7503846 Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Elsewhere in Stuttgart ... The 2009 E-Class was still rocking the quad headlight look that debuted with the previous generation in the late 1990s.

slide-7503845 Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Va va voom. No more quad headlights and things have gotten slinky in E-Class land.

slide-7503761 Image Credit: Chrysler LLC 2009 Jeep Compass Gah! Kill it! Kill it! A decade does not make this thing any better.

slide-7503762 Image Credit: FCA 2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Phew, that's better. Today's Compass is actually quite the attractive little SUV. It's even pretty cool in Trailhawk guise.

slide-7503745 Image Credit: Ford 2009 Ford Ranger That's right, they still sold the old Ford Ranger in 2009. They'd actually sell it another two years after that. This for a truck that traced its bones to the 1980s.

slide-7503753 Image Credit: Ford 2019 Ford Ranger The toy-hauling trailer isn't the only thing that's gotten bigger in a decade. The new Ranger makes its return to the United States for 2019 ... and it's damn good.

slide-7503752 Image Credit: Lexus 2009 Lexus LX 570 This is the 2009 Lexus LX, which belongs to the same generation that's still sold today. Except ...

slide-7503744 Image Credit: Lexus 2019 Lexus LX 570 Bam! They slapped the most gargantuan rendition of the "Lexus Signature Spindle Grille" on the thing to bring it up to, ah, date? Changes to the interior were more welcome and are less likely to frighten small children.

slide-7503768 Image Credit: Nissan 2009 Nissan 370Z Coupe 2009 was the first year for the 370Z, the completely redesigned replacement for the 350Z.

slide-7503750 Image Credit: Nissan 2019 Nissan 370Z Nope, not a lot has changed in a decade. The same could be said for Nissan's Frontier pickup. The GT-R is the same generation as well.

slide-7503746 Image Credit: Nissan 2009 Nissan Pathfinder Not everything at Nissan has remained frozen in amber. This is the body-on-frame third-generation Nissan Pathfinder.

slide-7503767 Image Credit: Nissan 2019 Nissan Pathfinder And this is the unibody fourth-generation Nissan Pathfinder. Maybe you'll find some paths in it, but you certainly won't be able to go down them.

slide-7503760 Image Credit: Ford 2009 Ford Mustang Bullitt The last Mustang Bullitt was actually introduced 10 years ago. It was pretty bad ass.

slide-7503749 Image Credit: Ford 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt Still green. Still bad ass.

slide-7503758 Image Credit: Kia 2009 Kia Sportage Get ready to laugh at juxtaposition in 3 ... 2 ... 1

slide-7503757 Image Credit: Kia 2019 Kia Sportage So today's Sportage does have a sort of deranged clown thing going on, but holy cow, look at that transformation! It looks like way more than 10 years have passed since the Sportage was that wimpy like ute-let. Way to go Kia.

slide-7504031 Image Credit: Volvo 2009 Volvo S60 This was final year for the first-generation S60, which was among those cars that ushered Volvo away from its boxy aesthetic. Actually, comparing this to the S70 from 10 years prior would be pretty interesting, too, since it was as equally a stunning transformation as ...

slide-7503738 Image Credit: Honda 2009 Honda Accord This was the first year for what was arguably the most disappointing Honda Accord. It ballooned in size and the interior was junk compared to the cars that came before and after. Its styling was also not universally loved, especially at the rear.

slide-7503742 Image Credit: Honda 2019 Honda Accord The current Accord's styling is also controversial, but there do seem to be more defenders this time around. And unlike its predecessor from a decade ago, the latest Accord is anything but a disappointment. You can even get it with a manual transmission.

slide-7503800 Image Credit: GM 2009 Chevrolet Silverado Ah, what a clean, classic design. Not trying too hard, not overwhelmed by chrome. Things would soon change ...

slide-7503751 Image Credit: GM 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Until we got here! Well, the red is about the same. Admittedly, this is the off-road-oriented Trail Boss, but no semblance of classic simplicity was attempted anywhere in the 2019 Silverado line.

slide-7503747 Image Credit: Lexus 2009 Lexus ES 350 Beige.

slide-7503802 Image Credit: Lexus 2019 Lexus ES 350 Not beige. In color or driving experience.

slide-7503743 Image Credit: GM 2009 Buick LaCrosse This thing looks like Anime Hannibal Lecter was glued to the front of grandpa's Safeway shuttle. And those stupid portholes. Ugh. It's shocking Buick survived this era. Thanks China!

slide-7503748 Image Credit: GM 2019 Buick LaCrosse Compared to that monstrosity, the soon-to-be-departed 2019 LaCrosse might as well be an Aston Martin.

slide-7503764 Image Credit: Hyundai 2009 Hyundai Sonata Now let's close this out where we began. The 2009 Hyundai Sonata was actually a pretty good midsize sedan -- you could see that Hyundai was really putting the pieces together. The car that followed would shock the industry -- the current Toyota Camry's designer told me it was one of those cars that truly surprised his team and required some serious rethink.