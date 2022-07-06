How to use the Infiniti InTouch Connected smart phone app

Transcript

NARRATOR: The in-touch connected smartphone app is back, with features like remote engine start, remote lock and unlock, and more. Some of these features will now work on an Apple Watch too. Also new is vehicle status, including fuel level, individual tire pressure, potential vehicle issues, and the ability to schedule maintenance. For more seamless navigation, you can set a destination and send it to your car.

The app also includes Google Places, satellite view, and complete door to door navigation. For monitoring your vehicle, the app can let if another driver exceeded a set max speed, left a designated area, or drove past curfew. Finally, the concierge service can help you with things like making dinner reservations, getting roadside assistance, even finding your QX55 if it's stolen.