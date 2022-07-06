How to use the Drive Mode Selector in the 2022 Infiniti QX55

Transcript

NARRATOR: The drive mode selector lets you change your drive mode at any moment, and also offers deeper customization. To choose the performance you want, press the selector up or down. Standard is the default for everyday driving. Sport mode gives you faster response by adjusting engine and transmission shift points. Your steering is also adjusted. And eco mode optimizes fuel economy.

To customize further, choose personal, then press the menu hard button. And on the bottom screen, press drive mode selector. Now you can dial in your settings even more. The engine and transmission can be set to standard, eco, or sport, while the steering can be separately adjusted. Lastly, features like active trace control, and active engine brake, can be set on or off for a more custom drive.