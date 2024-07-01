YETI reveals a new cooler — plus 4th of July deals on mugs, cups, accessories, and more

YETI has expanded its hard cooler collection. The outdoor retailer introduced a new size to its lineup, the YETI Roadie 15 Hard Cooler. Whether you're a hiker, camper, or off-roader this hard cooler aims to save space in your vehicle or tent while on a short excursion. Currently, The YETI Roadie 15 cooler is available in five colors including a seasonal color called Big Wave Blue. You can purchase the YETI Roadie 15 cooler here or continue reading to learn more.

Pros Cons Compact

Compact 5-year warranty

5-year warranty Sturdy

Sturdy Keeps items cold or hot Accessories not included

Accessories not included Max capacity of 16lbs of ice or 22 cans

Max capacity of 16lbs of ice or 22 cans Not leakproof

Not leakproof Expensive

$200 at YETI

The YETI Roadie 15 Hard Cooler is the most compact hard cooler in the YETI lineup. The design allows it to be more portable than its siblings allowing it to fit on ATVs, paddleboards, kayaks, and much more. Roadie 15 is equipped with a 10-inch DoubleDuty shoulder strap that allows for versatility in carrying and gives people the option to carry it with a single hand, on a shoulder, or across their body, and is removable. YETI Roadie 15 cooler only weighs 10 pounds but can carry plenty of items thanks to its 15-quart capacity that can accommodate up to 22 standard-size cans without ice or 16 pounds of ice only. The YETI Roadie 15 cooler is currently available in Navy, however, there are other colors to choose from once they’re in stock and those include Rescue Red, Charcoal, White, Tan, and the current seasonal color that was mentioned above, Big Wave Blue.

If the all-new YETI Roadie 15 Hard Cooler is a bit small for your needs, then check out the YETI Roadie 24 Hard Cooler. The Roadie 24 is built tall to provide more space while still being compact, it can fit 33 standard-size cans of beverages or 26 pounds of ice. The YETI Roadie 24 Hard Cooler is available in 23 colors and is currently priced at $250 with a 4.8 out of 5-star rating from over 7,000 raters.

Key specs

Exterior: 16.9-inches W, 11,2-inches D, 14-inches H

Interior: 13.6-inches W, 7.5-inches D, 10.6-inches H

BEARFOOT non-slip feet

BESTDAM drain plug

PERMAFROST insulation

Win-friendly packing

Free returns

5-year warranty

