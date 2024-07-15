Yeti Prime Day Deals: Unbeatable discounts on coolers, drinkware, bags and more

This Amazon Prime Day, Yeti is bringing the heat with an exclusive offer that outdoor enthusiasts won’t want to miss. From July 15t through July 17, Yeti is slashing prices by 30-50% on select coolers, drinkware, and bags. And here's the kicker: These deals are live today, giving you an extra day to snag these top-tier products at unbeatable prices!

Buy at Amazon

Among the standout deals, we’re particularly thrilled about the 30% off on Yeti's Hard Coolers. The Tundra Haul in the striking Reef Blue and the best-selling Tundra 45 in vibrant Chartreuse are both included in this limited-time sale. These colors are not only fan favorites but are also no longer available, making this a rare opportunity to grab these iconic coolers before they're gone for good.

Yeti coolers are renowned for their durability, exceptional ice retention, and rugged build, making them a staple for any outdoor adventure. Sales on Yeti products are few and far between, so this Prime Day event is the perfect chance to invest in these high-quality coolers at a fraction of the regular price.

Whether you’re gearing up for a weekend camping trip, a day at the beach, or just looking to upgrade your outdoor gear, these coolers offer unmatched performance and style. The Tundra Haul’s wheeled design makes transport a breeze, while the Tundra 45 is the ideal companion for keeping your food and drinks cold on any outing.

How to get these deals

These exclusive Prime Day deals are only available on Amazon, so be sure to act fast. With the sale running from July 15th through July 17th, there's limited time to take advantage of these incredible discounts. Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to own a piece of Yeti’s legendary lineup at a great price.

For more information and to see the full range of Yeti products on sale, check out this landing page on Amazon. Trust us, your next adventure will thank you.

More top picks

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog's experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.