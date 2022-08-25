Protect your hands while working with the best work gloves for mechanics

Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission.

Want to keep your hands safe and clean while working on cars? Sure you do. Check out the top work gloves currently available in 2022. Quick, what’s the first thing you should take with you before you start working on a car? Is it your box end wrench? Or maybe a pry bar? Well, believe it or not, it’s neither. What you should actually reach for before doing any automotive work is a pair of work gloves. Many gloves are manufactured from top-tier materials and feature high-quality craftsmanship, so not only will they keep your hands clean but they’ll also protect you from any cuts and bruises.

We've taken a look at dozens of options on the market and we've singled out five of the highest-rated work gloves in 2022 that you can pick up and use to keep your hands safe while working. After you check out our picks, be sure to keep scrolling until you reach our buying guide to learn more about work gloves and how to make a smart purchase.

Comparing our favorite work gloves for 2022

Handlady Basic Men's Work Glove: Recommended

Buy on Amazon

If there’s one material that offers high stretchability, it's spandex. These Handlandy gloves will allow your hands to move around comfortably and do all sorts of things with ease. Their touchscreen fingertips are a great touch (no pun intended) and can come in handy if you need to take a fast call or send an important text message. These work gloves can provide solid protection and breathability, and they’re available in a couple of interesting color combinations, including pure black, simple gray and royal blue. The designs do a great job of toeing the line between high-quality functionality with lowkey style, and you should be able to find a pair that suits your tastes.

Pros

Flexible, breathable design

Offers solid hand protection

Several color options to choose from

Cons

Highly absorbent — bad for working with fluids

Ironclad Utility Work Gloves: Also consider

Buy on Amazon

The Ironclad utility mechanic gloves might just be our favorite pair on this list, and that’s because they feature synthetic leather reinforcements in critical areas of the glove to provide you with maximum durability. Their hook and loop closure can offer you a great fit, and thermoplastic rubber knuckle protection can keep you safe while working. Each work glove also has a terry cloth wipe on the back of the thumb, and thanks to this addition you’ll be able to easily wipe all the sweat off your forehead and keep working without any distractions. These work gloves are also machine washable to keep them nice and clean, and air drying is suggested for size consistency.

Pros

Durable, reinforced design

Hook and loop closure for great fit

Terry cloth thumb wipe for sweat

Cons

Stitching quality could be better

G&F Large Work Glove: Great value

Buy on Amazon

Searching for a more cost-effective work glove option? For almost the same price as some single pairs of work gloves, you’ll be able to pick up 12 pairs of G&F large poly-cotton blend work gloves — what a deal! These work gloves are suitable for any kind of mechanical work, including serious engine repairs, transmission maintenance, oil check-up and more. They have a non-slip texture for better gripping power and a double latex coating for extra protection against abrasions while working. You’ll always have an extra pair of work gloves lying around if you buy in bulk, and with their heavy-duty construction, this might not be something you want to miss out on.

Pros

Versatile — use for automotive work and more

Pack of 12 heavy-duty gloves

Reusable — don’t throw away after one use

Cons

Aren't smooth on the inside

Wells Lamont Men's Work Gloves: User-friendly

Buy on Amazon

Next up, we have a pair of men's work gloves made by Wells Lamont. Each glove is made from high-quality cowhide material and they’re puncture and cut-resistant, helping to keep you protected no matter what you’re working on. They have an ergonomic design that mimics the natural curve of the wearer’s hand, so not only will you be safe but you’ll be comfortable as well. These work gloves are fully adjustable for a great fit, and they come in a variety of sizes, from small to XX-Large. Their adjustable wrist can help keep your hands clean while working (or as clean as they can be) while also making sure that your glove doesn’t become loose and fall off.

Pros

Comfortable, long-lasting design

Adjustable wrist for a great fit

Strong and sturdy construction

Cons

Smell might be unpleasant to some

Mechanix Wear Tactical Work Gloves: Another great option

Buy on Amazon

The Mechanix Wear tactical work gloves are a popular choice among many professional mechanics and NASCAR racing teams. These gloves feature a versatile design with several safety features like liquid-resistant capabilities, high-impact energy reduction and more. Their hook and loop closure ensures you’ll get the right fit, and they even come with carrier loops to make storing them easier. These work gloves have moisture-resistant TrekDry material that’s remarkably breathable and can keep your hands from getting too hot in the summer, and their synthetic leather design is also touchscreen capable — working on a car and picking up a call has never been easier.

Pros

Breathable, touchscreen-capable design

Carrier loops for easy storage

Machine washable for longer life

Cons

Slightly loose around the fingers

Buying guide: Work gloves

Whether you're a professional mechanic with years of experience or someone that just wants to change your car's oil, finding a suitable pair of work gloves for your particular needs and preferences is of the utmost importance. To make this task easier, we’ll be taking a look at the different kinds of work gloves on the market, the things you should keep in mind before making your final decision, average prices and the advantages of using work gloves to help you find the ideal pair of gloves for you in 2022.

Types of work gloves

There are two different kinds of work gloves available — disposable and reusable. Let’s take a look at the advantages and disadvantages of each:

Disposable gloves

If you're only planning to do routine maintenance like inspecting tires, changing car oil or checking the water level, then you might want to stick with disposable work gloves. As the name implies, these work gloves are fully disposable, so after you finish the job simply throw them away.

Disposable work gloves also come at a pretty reasonable price tag, which means that almost everyone will be able to afford them. They do have one disadvantage, though, and that’s protection. The majority of disposable gloves can't protect you from any kind of cuts or bruises, so you’ll need to be extremely careful while wearing these gloves.

Reusable gloves

If you're doing serious mechanic work on your car (engine, transmission, front axle or something else) then you should preferably look for reusable gloves. Unlike disposable models, these gloves offer full protection to your hands so that you can do your work without having to worry about any accidental cuts or scrapes. They’re also machine washable, so all you have to do is throw them in the laundry machine and dry them out — it's as simple as that.

In terms of price, reusable gloves are more expensive than disposable models, but if you're doing regular car work then the investment will pay off in the end.

How to determine the right work gloves for you

Fit

The first thing you’ll want to pay attention to is the size dimensions of the work glove -- your hand should be able to fit perfectly inside the gloves, and it shouldn't be too loose or too tight.

Many work gloves come in a wide array of size options, including standard sizes as well as extra-small and extra-large, among others.

Grip

When you're working on your car, you’ll have to hold tiny objects like nuts and bolts, so having a good grip can play a major part in your overall work glove experience.

Look for a pair of work gloves that have some kind of padding on each fingertip.

Extra features

Touchscreen sensitivity: Thanks to touchscreen sensitivity, you’ll be able to easily access your smartphone without having to take your work gloves off.

Extra breathability: Be sure to search for work gloves that feature extra breathability -- this will help your hands stay cool and comfortable while you’re wearing them.

Total comfort: Some work gloves also feature interior padding, and this can offer additional comfort.

How much do work gloves generally cost?

From as low as $5 and up to $70, there’s a wide price range for work gloves. The price usually depends on a few different factors, including the type of glove you're looking at, the number of work gloves included (single or bulk) and the company manufacturing them.

A 100-count pack of disposable work gloves usually costs somewhere between $5 to $40, while a 5-count pack of reusable work gloves will usually run you anywhere from $20 to $70.

Advantages of wearing work gloves

Some mechanics don't use gloves when hard at work, but they might change their tune once they learn the many benefits work gloves can offer. Here are some especially useful ones:

Offer protection

Protection is almost certainly the primary reason you’d be wearing gloves while performing auto repairs, and many high-quality pairs of work gloves can completely protect your hands from any unexpected injuries or cuts.

Hand-fatigue reduction

Many work gloves today feature ergonomic shapes and designs that can significantly reduce hand fatigue, which can help you get more work done without feeling worse for wear.

Prevent skin stains

As you already know, cars have all sorts of chemicals inside, including engine oil, brake fluid, antifreeze, battery acid and more. All of these components can easily penetrate your skin and semi-permanently stain it.

You might ask, "Can’t I just wash my hands with water and soap?" We’re sorry to say that no, you can't. If you don't believe us, take a look at the hands of an old mechanic who doesn't use gloves while working and you’ll instantly understand. The easiest way to prevent this from happening to you is by purchasing a solid pair of work gloves.

Work Gloves FAQs

Q: How can I wash my reusable work gloves by hand?

Many reusable gloves are completely machine-washable, but if you want to wash them by hand here's everything you need to do. First, make sure you load up the sink with lukewarm water. Next, dip a few drops of mild laundry detergent or dishwasher soap into the sink — don't use bleach or solvents. Grab your work gloves and soak them inside the mixture — you can rub them against each other or use a special brush to make the entire process more effective. After this, simply remove them from the sink and allow them to dry.

Q: How can I successfully find the perfect glove size for my hand?

There's nothing worse than getting a pair of work gloves that don’t fit your hand, and that’s why you should carefully measure your hand and select the appropriate size option by following the gloves’ "size guide." You’ll generally be able to find the entire guide posted somewhere on the product page or description, but if you're having any trouble finding it get in touch with the manufacturer and they’ll be happy to help you out.

Q: What are work gloves made of?

Work gloves are manufactured from many different materials, but some popular ones are cloth, leather, rubber and neoprene. All of these materials have great durability and can deliver a high level of protection.

Q: Can I use the same work gloves for household repairs as well?

Even though you can use the same pair of work gloves for household repairs, we strongly advise against it. Cross-contamination is always an issue, so instead consider purchasing another pair. You’ll be able to find plenty of options online, and you can even purchase in bulk to gear up for future jobs.