Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

One area of a car that can quickly start looking, and feeling, dated is the interior. 8-track decks, for example, eventually gave way to cassette tapes, which in turn gave way to CDs. Today we find ourselves integrating our smartphones with our car's infotainment systems. For older cars looking to enjoy modern tech, we just need to look to the aftermarket. Upgrading an outdated radio with a more modern infotainment system is a relatively cheap and easy way to quickly modernize your driving experience. Many aftermarket options can be easily mounted to your car's dash or windshield. The Hauxiy's 9-inch wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto touchscreen display is one such option. It has navigation and smartphone integration and comes with a suction mount so you can start using it almost immediately after it arrives. If you're interested in learning more about this 30% off deal, you can do that right here or read more below.

$118.99 at Amazon

Hauxiy’s 9-inch wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Touch Monitor helps you get modern tech in any car, without the big price tags that come with getting a new model year vehicle or completely replacing your car's existing head unit. However, if you don't find the thought of installing a new infotainment system daunting, then you might want to forgo the suction-mounted options and look at an integrated unit like this one from Pioneer. These infotainment systems do nicely integrate with your car's dashboard for a more seamless, and less added-on, look. For those of us who don't want to self-install, or pay for the installation, of a new infotainment system then the Hauxiy suction-mounted display is a fine option with a high 4.5 average user rating on Amazon, as well as, holding the online retailer's #1 seller spot for Car In-Dash DVD Players and Video Receivers at the time of writing. Also, units like this Hauxiy come in at a lower price point than the Pioneer, and similar units, and they're essentially plug-and-play right out of the box.

In addition to getting the bells and whistles of a modern infotainment system, you'll also get a 2.5K front dash camera and a 1080p backup camera. The Collision Sensor function will allow you to capture and save footage should you find yourself in an accident.

Key features:

Easy mount 9-inch display

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible

Includes mirror link from your phone

It also comes with a front and backup camera