It's the season of giving, and for many of us that not only means holidays with the family, but also white elephant exchanges with friends and co-workers. If you've got a white elephant party coming up and you're hoping to contribute something with a bit of automotive flair, check out these 5 great ideas for a white elephant gift exchange, all for under $25.

This is Amazon’s #1 best seller in “Detailing Tools.” We’ve used it, and we love it for its unmatched ability to clean the hard-to-reach areas of your car, like the air vents or cup holders. Because this putty-like substance doesn’t leave a residue behind, you won’t have to mop up with paper towels. It can also be used to remove dirt and dust from delicate tech gadgets like your laptop or keyboard. A great addition to your car detailing kit, or just to have around the house, especially for about $7.

This portable ThisWorx vac has a 16-foot cable that plugs into your vehicle’s 12V port. It features a 106W and 8.8 amp motor, weighs 2.4 lbs, and has a transparent trash container so you can keep an eye on everything you’re sucking up. This one also comes with three all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag, and a special filter cleaning brush. It includes a spare HEPA filter.

With high accuracy and precision, this tire pressure gauge is one of the most sought-after in the market, frequently ending up as Amazon's best-selling tire pressure gauge. Thanks to the depressions along one edge of the tapering handle, it has an easy-to-hold body. Your fingers should sit perfectly in the grooves, thereby giving you an ergonomic grip and better control over the instrument. A lighted nozzle emits bright and intense blue light for better visibility in low lighting. Therefore, you won't have any problem aligning the nozzle with the Schrader valve of the tire. Its digital screen will display the value up to one decimal place (0.1 increments). The circular button is used for powering the instrument and selecting the pressure range out of four options (150 PSI, 1000 KPA, 10 Bar, and ten kg/cm2). On top of everything, the screen will automatically shut off within 40 seconds to preserve battery power if the device is not in use.

This handy car, truck, and SUV accessory will stop you from having to jam your hands between your seats and center console to retrieve dropped items. For under $25 it would make a great white elephant gift. Drop Stop, as seen on the hit show "Shark Tank," provides seat gap coverage in front of, surrounding, and behind your vehicle’s seatbelt catch. It attaches to the seatbelt catch via a built-in slot and moves with the seat so there is no need to readjust or reinstall for different drivers. The price comes with two Drop Stops (1 for the driver side and 1 for the passenger side). Drop Stop is made from a high-grade neoprene casing, which allows it to contract or expand to whatever size gap you have. One size fits most vehicles.

Winter is finally here and that of course means snow and ice. And snow and ice means frustratingly-covered vehicle windows in the mornings. This top-rated snow brush and ice scraper is a heavy-duty option and is currently on sale for less than $15. This a great white elephant gift idea if you know anyone in your life who currently uses their arm or glove-covered hands to clear their car windows on snowy mornings.