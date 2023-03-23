Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Weather Tech is a company with great made-in-America products for your car, truck, or SUV. We love their product lines for car enthusiasts, pet parents, and work-from-home warriors at full price, so to be able to highlight a few great deals is exciting. The Weather Tech Amazon shop has a great product finder tool that’s worth checking out if you haven’t. If you’re in need of interior weather protection for your vehicle or accessories to help you out these products will work great for cars, trucks, and SUVs.

$42.00 at Amazon

Key features

MADE IN USA

Limited Life-Time Warranty

A flexible rubber compound designed to not curl, crack or harden

Textured raised finish prevents items from shifting

Made from a virtually odorless latex-free material

Doesn’t contain harmful PVCs, cadmium, or lead and is 100% recyclable

53" wide by 36" long can be trimmed to 41" wide by 27.5" long

Next to a liner that is laser cut to fit your vehicle, this is the next-best option. However, if you’re on a budget this is the best Weather Tech option, as the laser cut options designed to perfectly fit specific vehicle make-models are more expensive. We should also point out that only the tan-colored liner is on sale for 32% off. The black liner is currently 6% off or you can get 13% off for the grey liner.

$58.36 at Amazon

Key Features

Universal fit for all SUVs

Designed not to crack, curl or harden in sub-zero weather

Patented mat grip to prevent shifting

Not made with harmful PVCs

We love to have all-weather mats in our SUVs all year round. These made-in-America Weather Tech mats can be trimmed to fit any make or model SUV. They might not be as fool-proof as the laser cut option from Weather Tech but at $58 these are hard to beat.

$49.96 at Amazon

Key Features

Hitch mount

Made in the U.S.A.

Color Black

Brand WeatherTech

19 x 13 x 4 inches

Weight Limit: 300 Pounds

We love Weather Tech products. And they rarely go on sale so we’re excited to have three deals to highlight. A hitch step is great if you’re one to load gear to the roof of your SUV. This step easily installs to your hitch to help you access skis, bags, or any cargo you’ve strapped to the roof. And you can take it off the hitch and store it just as easily. We’d recommend Weather Tech products at full price, so this 32% off sale is a steal.