Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Weather Tech is a company with great made-in-America products for your car, truck, or SUV. We love their product lines for car enthusiasts, pet parents, and work-from-home warriors at full price, so to be able to highlight a few great deals is exciting. The Weather Tech Amazon shop has a great product finder tool that’s worth checking out if you haven’t. If you’re in need of interior weather protection for your vehicle or accessories to help you out these products will work great for cars, trucks, and SUVs.
WeatherTech Universal Trim to Fit All-Weather Cargo Mat for SUV - $42.00 (32% off)
Key features
- MADE IN USA
- Limited Life-Time Warranty
- A flexible rubber compound designed to not curl, crack or harden
- Textured raised finish prevents items from shifting
- Made from a virtually odorless latex-free material
- Doesn’t contain harmful PVCs, cadmium, or lead and is 100% recyclable
- 53" wide by 36" long can be trimmed to 41" wide by 27.5" long
Next to a liner that is laser cut to fit your vehicle, this is the next-best option. However, if you’re on a budget this is the best Weather Tech option, as the laser cut options designed to perfectly fit specific vehicle make-models are more expensive. We should also point out that only the tan-colored liner is on sale for 32% off. The black liner is currently 6% off or you can get 13% off for the grey liner.
WeatherTech universal trim-to-fit all-weather Floor mats for SUV - 4-Piece - $58.36 (10% off)
Key Features
- Universal fit for all SUVs
- Designed not to crack, curl or harden in sub-zero weather
- Patented mat grip to prevent shifting
- Not made with harmful PVCs
We love to have all-weather mats in our SUVs all year round. These made-in-America Weather Tech mats can be trimmed to fit any make or model SUV. They might not be as fool-proof as the laser cut option from Weather Tech but at $58 these are hard to beat.
WeatherTech Bump Step - $46.96 (32% off)
Key Features
- Hitch mount
- Made in the U.S.A.
- Color Black
- Brand WeatherTech
- 19 x 13 x 4 inches
- Weight Limit: 300 Pounds
We love Weather Tech products. And they rarely go on sale so we’re excited to have three deals to highlight. A hitch step is great if you’re one to load gear to the roof of your SUV. This step easily installs to your hitch to help you access skis, bags, or any cargo you’ve strapped to the roof. And you can take it off the hitch and store it just as easily. We’d recommend Weather Tech products at full price, so this 32% off sale is a steal.