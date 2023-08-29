Walmart slashed the price of this mini chainsaw by 81% for Labor Day

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For many, Labor Day marks the end of the lawn care season. The colder weather will be rolling in soon and the yard just won't look the same for the next few months. Because of this, though, there are tons of great lawn care deals available online to wrap up the "year." Right now, Walmart has an absolutely killer deal on a miniature chainsaw, it's an astonishing 81% off bringing the total price down to a measly $32.99.

The HDJ cordless mini chainsaw promises to cut a 6-inch diameter log in "about 8 seconds." It's totally cordless and electric, coming with 2 rechargeable batteries, each providing about 60 minutes of run time to the tool. The batteries take about 2-4 hours a piece to charge. Since this is a "mini" chainsaw, it's as maneuverable as you'd expect at just 2.9 pounds and is designed to be used with just one hand. Of course, you'll want to use an abundance of caution when working with any kind of chainsaw big or small, so don't let the maneuverability lure you into a false sense of security, but if you know what you're doing and you've been looking for a portable tool like this one, then this is absolutely a deal you'll want to take advantage of.

Key Features

Includes 2 rechargeable batteries

Runs for up to 60 minutes on a full charge

Full charge time per battery is 2 - 4 hours

Takes "about 8 seconds to cut a 6-inch diameter log"

One-handed use

Weighs 2.9 lbs

$32.99 at Walmart

