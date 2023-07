Best Walmart Plus Deals for Prime Day 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

TVs and Tech

LG 65” 4K UHD Smart TV - $498 (was $698)

65-inch screen, 4K (2160p) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, and a 1-year warranty



Nintendo Switch OLED Model W/ White Joy-Con Console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game - Limited Bundle - $374.99 The Switch OLED is the latest and greatest Nintendo console. Not only will you get the top tier console/handheld hybrid gaming machine, but it also comes with one of the best games of the past decade "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe." If you've been holding out on a Switch, this is a great reason to dive in.



Lenovo Legion T5 Gaming Desktop - $799 (was $1,499) This gaming laptop is pretty beastly for $799. It's rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, NVIDIA RTX 3060Ti, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD. You'll have a VERY tough time finding a better deal on a pre-built gaming PC than this



ROCONIA 5G WiFi Bluetooth Native 1080P Projector - $105.99 (was $369.98) This 4K home theatre projector comes with a 3-year warranty and lifetime professional tech support. The projector screen is also included



TCL 40" Class 1080P FHD LED Android Smart TV 3 Series - $128 (was $198) This 40-inch TCL TV has Full HD (1080P) resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. And for less than $150 now is a great time to pick one up. TCL is also the official TV partner of the NFL!



Samsung Buds+ True Wireless Headphones - $49 (was $149.99) 11 hours of nonstop music on a single charge



Lamborghini 12 V Powered Ride on Cars, Remote Control, Battery Powered, Pink - $169.99 (was $369.99) This officially licensed ride-on toy is designed for kids aged 3 to 4 years old. For younger children (1-2 years old) arents can fully control the ride via remote control. The 12V battery has a run time of 1 to 2 hours per charge and takes about 8 to 12 hours to fully charge



Restored Premium Vitamix 5300 - (Refurbished) - $249.95 (was $359.95 ) 64-ounce low-profile container and 2.2-HP motor make this blender ideal for making soup, smoothies, sauces and more. It’s been refurbished, tested, and certified by the manufacturer to run “like new” with, at most, minor cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, or scratches. It comes with a 1-year warranty.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum - $299.99 (was $419.99) Powerful and lightweight portable vac with no-touch bin emptying features. It comes with a 2-year warranty and lifetime Dyson support



NordicTrack Studio Bike 1000 with 10” Touchscreen and 30-Day iFIT Family Membership - $417 (was $999) iFIT brings personal trainers straight to your screen. Bluetooth connectivity for your headphones (not included). Integrated workout fan. Bike footprint: 54.4" H x 23.3" W x 55.5" L



HP 15.6" Laptop - $199 (was $349) Features an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Windows 11, and a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365



JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - $69 (was $89.95) IPX7 waterproof design. Can be linked to multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers



Bikes/Scooters

Schwinn 26-in. Boundary Unisex Electric Bike - $398 (was $744) Features a 250-watt brushless geared hub drive pedal-assist motor that helps amp up your pedaling effort. You can also throttle without using the pedals up to 20 mph



EVERCROSS Electric Scooter - $179.99 (was $329.99) This foldable e-scooter is IPX5 water-resistant with 8-inch tires, a 350W motor, 12 miles of range, and a top speed of 15 MPH. Designed for teens and adults



Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter - $449 (was $559.55) Designed for riders ages 16 and up. The Razor Metro e-scooter has 16" pneumatic tires, a 500W chain-driven motor with a top speed of 18 mph, and a bicycle-style padded seat. The 36V sealed lead-acid battery provides up to 12 miles of range



Hyper Bicycle 26" Men's Havoc Mountain Bike - $148 (was $248) This mountain bike features 21 speeds, a comfortable twist shifter and a 3-piece high-performance crank



COLORWAY Fat Tire Electric Bike 11.2Ah/36V/500W - $628.99 (was $1,799.99) Designed for teens and adults, this electric fat tire bike is great for on- or off-road adventures. Key features include a waterproof grade of IP54 and a top speed of 20 mph. It’s powered by a 500W 36V motor and a built-in 11.2AH battery with 5 to 6 hours of riding power per charge



VEVOR 24" Folding Adult Tricycle,1 Speed 3 Wheels Trike - $172.99 (was $325.99) This foldable adult trike is great for daily commutes, running errands around town, or just having fun. It’s equipped with a 2.8 cubic foot basket, bell, backrest seat, and reflective lights



Outdoor/Home & Garden

Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit with Stand - $59.99 (was $99.99 ) This lightweight fire pit is great for adding warmth to small spaces. It can be fueled with pellets or wood. Stainless steel construction. It also comes with a travel bag for on-the-go use

Segmart 3 Pieces Patio Furniture Sectional Set - $265.99 (was $799.99) This outdoor furniture set features a two-seat sofa, a lounge sofa, and a coffee table. It’s made from all-weather PE rattan wicker designed to withstand the elements for many seasons of enjoyment



Toyota Tacoma Ride on Car - $179.99 (was $399.99) This 12V 4.5AH powered ride-on toy is designed for kids ages 3 to 5. It has two modes of control, either parental control via remote or manual operation via foot pedal. There are 3 speeds on the remote, LED lights, and even a USB port so you can plug in devices and play music



DR.J Professional Air Purifier for Home Large Room, 1800 sq. ft, H13 True HEPA Filter, 4-Stage Auto Mode 12H Timer - $98.99 (was $189.99) This air purifier is designed for large rooms. It can clean up to 1,800-sq.ft. in 1 hour of run time. Each filter is designed to last about 6 to 8 months (depending on usage)



MaxKare 2.5 HP Power Treadmill - $322.99 (was $562.99) This folding treadmill has a running surface of 17 inches. The speed rating is 8.5 MPH and the max incline percentage is 12. No assembly is required.



Better Homes & Garden Bryde Sectional Sofa and Loveseat Patio Set - $498 (was $698.00) This three-piece patio set comes with 1 loveseat (with an integrated side table), 1 sofa, and 1 resin wood coffee table



Mainstays Lawson Ridge 3-Piece Curved Sectional Set - $588 (was $698) Three-piece outdoor sectional set that includes 2 curved sofas and one ottoman that doubles as a table



Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury Outdoor Cuddle Chair, Gray - $224 (was $298) This wicker chair can sit 2 people and includes cushions



HART 20-Volt 12-Inch Cordless Trim Mower- $138 (was $198) 3-in-1 application (trimming, edging, and mowing) great for small yards. Includes a 20V 4.0Ah Lithium-Ion battery, a .080-inch line and spool, grass deflector, adjustable (10-inch to 12-inch) mowing deck, and 20V fast charger. Ideal for small yards or townhomes. Limited 3-year warranty



Automotive

Armor All Ultimate Car Care Gift Set, 10-piece - $24.45 (was $36.36) This car care set includes "Protectant Pump Spray, Cleaning Wipes, Glass Wipes, Ultra Shine Wash and Wax, Extreme Wheel and Tire Cleaner Spray, Extreme Tire Shine Spray, Sponge, and a Microfiber Towel"



Meguiar’s Wash & Detail Kit - $19.47 (was $33.97) This 6-piece set features Meguiar's Gold Class Car Wash Shampoo & Conditioner, Ultimate Quik Wax, Hot Shine Foam, Perfect Clarity Glass Cleaner, Quik Interior Detailer and a microfiber towel



AstroAI Tire Inflator 160PSI Cordless Air Compressor - $45.99 (was $65.99) This wireless tire inflator has automatic shut-off, a real-time monitoring screen and can inflate 195/65/R15 car tires in just 4 minutes



REDTIGER F7N Dash Cam 4K with Wifi - $99.99 (was $139.99) The REDTIGER dash cam is a front and rear dash cam with the front cam capturing 4K video and the rear capturing 1080p video. It features loop recording, parking monitoring and much more



AVAPOW 6000A Car Battery Jump Starter - $87.99 (was $299.99) This jump starter can jump cars with up to a 12L gas or diesel engine. It can also double as a power pack thanks to its built-in USB inputs, features a built-in light with 3 different lighting modes, has 8 different safety protections and more



NEXPOW 1080P Full HD Dash Cam - $39.99 (was $109.99) This NEXPOW front and rear dash cam captures video in full 1080p HD through the front cam and 720p through the rear. It features loop recording, night vision, a 170° wide angle and much more.



