Walmart just announced its biggest deal event ever to rival Prime Day this July

In case you missed the news this morning, Amazon has officially announced the dates for its annual summer Prime Day event. This year, the two-day sales extravaganza will be taking place on July 16-17, and it's set to save shoppers a bundle on everything from tech to automotive accessories and more! Amazon isn't the only retailer getting in on the summer sale craze, though. In fact, not to be outdone, Walmart just announced its biggest deal event ever, simply called "Walmart Deals" happening a week before Prime Day on July 8-11.
If you're a Walmart+ member, you'll get exclusive early access to the deals beginning at noon ET on the 8th, but if you're not a subscriber, don't worry, the deals will open up to everyone at 5 p.m. that day. The sale promises to save shoppers tons of cash on things like tech, outdoor equipment, automotive accessories and much, much more. If you don't want to wait, though, there are tons of early Walmart Deals available right now, before the official start of the sale! Check out some of our favorites on outdoor cooking gear, lawn equipment and more below, just in time for the Fourth of July.
The best Walmart deals on automotive accessories
Walmart portable car jump starter deals
- NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A 12V UltraSafe Portable Lithium Jump Starter - $99.95 ($20.04 off)
- AVAPOW 4000A A58 Car Battery Jump Starter (for All Gas or Up to 10L Diesel) - $79.99 ($80 off)
- AVAPOW 6000A Car Battery Jump Starter (for All Gas or up to 12L Diesel) - $99.99 ($100 off)
- HOMPOW 2000A Peak 18000mAh Lithium Jump Starter Battery Pack for up to 8L Gas or 6L Diesel Engine - $44.99 ($114.91 off)
Walmart OBD2 reader deals
- Nexpow OBD2 Scanner, Car Code Reader, Auto Diagnostic Tool for Check Engine Light - $29.99 ($120.00 off)
- BlueDriver Pro OBD2 Bluetooth Car Diagnostic Scan Tool and Code Reader - $99.95 ($20 off)
- Ancel AS200 OBD2 Scanner Car Code Reader Engine Analyzer - $23.59 ($22.40 off)
- FOXWELL Automotive Bi-Directional Diagnostic Scan Tool - $190.89 ($209.10 off)
Walmart portable air compressor deals
- EPAuto 12V DC Auto Portable Air Compressor Pump - $9.99 ($1.96 off)
- AstroAI Tire Inflator - $27.99 ($9 off)
- Cicpap Cordless Tire Inflator - $24.49 ($85.50 off)
- Nexpow Tire Inflator (1.5 lbs) - $21.99 ($78 off)
- Nexpow 12V Tire Inflator Air Compressor (5.86 lbs) - $32.99 ($87 off)
The best Walmart deals on grills, griddles, air fryers and more
There are literally thousands of cooking appliance options out there to choose from nowadays. Everything from full-sized grills to tabletop air fryers come in hundreds of varieties with all kinds of different features. Small countertop grills can be great if you're a camper or just beginning your outdoor cooking journey, air fryers are perfect for quick re-heats at home and pizza ovens are essential for any pizza addicts out there. No matter what your cooking method of choice is, there's sure to be a Walmart cooking deal right for you.
Walmart Grill Deals
- Blackstone Duo 17" Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill Combo - $177.00 (save $52)
- Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 22" Propane Griddle with Hard Cover in Black - $124.00 (save $23)
- Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill - $119.99 ($54 off)
Walmart Griddle Deals
- Alpha Joy 3-Burner Propane Gas Griddle Outdoor Flat Top Gas Grill Can Be Detached Table Top Griddle for Camping - $299.99 (save $60)
- Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill/Griddle, 180 Sq. in. Nonstick Cooking Surface, Adjustable Temperature Up to 425°F - $69.99 (save $9)
- Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 22" Propane Griddle with Hard Cover in Black - $124 (save $23)
- Blackstone Duo 17" Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill Combo - $177.00 (save $52)
Walmart Pizza Oven Deals
- Nexgrill 12” Pizza Oven – Propane Pizza Oven with Smoker Box, 15,000BTUs, Stainless Steel Portable Outdoor Pizza Grilling Oven - $194.97 (save $104)
- Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven Wood Fire Pizza Maker Grill w/ Pizza Stone & Waterproof Cover - $189.99 (save $99)
- Goplus Kitchen Commercial Pizza Stainless Steel Counter Top Snack Pan Oven Bake - $79.99 (save $99)
Walmart Air Fryer Deals
- Ninja 4QT Air Fryer, Black, AF100WM - $69.00 (save $20)
- Bluebow Air Fryer 7.5QT, Large 8-in-1 Digital Touchscreen, Visible Window, 1700W, New, Black - $58.89 (save $141)
- TaoTronics Air Fryer | 1700W 14.8 Quart | 5-in-1 Toaster Oven Countertop | Oil-Less Cooking, Stainless Steel - $79.99 (save $30)
The best Walmart deals on lawn equipment
Alright summer has only just recently officially started, it feels like it's been here in earnest for at least a month or so. The grass and the gardens have been growing like crazy, which means it's our responsibility to keep everything trimmed and presentable. If you're in the market for some new lawn tools to help you do just that, there are tons of great deals available right now on mowers, hedge trimmers, leaf blowers, pole saws and more.
Walmart Lawn Equipment Deals
- Yard Machines 46" Zero-Turn Riding Mower 724cc/22HP Briggs & Stratton - $2,794 ($355 off)
- Greenworks 24V 8" Cordless Pole Saw with 2Ah Battery and Charger - $124 ($25.99 off)
- Greenworks 60V 20" Pole Hedge Trimmer with 2.0 Ah Battery & 3 Amp Charger - $218 ($30 off)
- Costway 12 Amp 14-Inch Electric Push Lawn Corded Mower With Grass Bag Green - $159.99 ($49.01 off)
- HART 40-Volt 20-inch Cordless Brushless Push Mower Kit, (1) 6.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery - $294 ($35.99 off)
- Hyper Tough 2 Cycle 53cc Backpack Blower for Lawn Care - $168 ($21 off)
- Greenworks 40V 20" Brushless Push Lawn Mower with 4.0 Ah Battery & Quick Charger - $249 ($130.99 off)
More top picks
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue